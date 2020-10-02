NEW TRAILER: Horror Satire: Hulu Original Film BAD HAIR (Premiering October 23) / Watch!

*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.

“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”

We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA.

Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.

“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”

Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “

As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons.

“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.

Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above.