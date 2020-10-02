Connect with us

Entertainment

NEW TRAILER: Horror Satire: Hulu Original Film BAD HAIR (Premiering October 23) / Watch!

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Bad Hair

*It’s time to celebrate National Hair Day with the official trailer for Hulu’s upcoming film BAD HAIRThe film will premiere on October 23rd, only on Hulu.

Synopsis: In this horror satire set in 1989, BAD HAIR follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Cast: Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoa, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, Usher Raymond

BAD HAIR is written and directed by Justin Simien. Simien also serves as a producer alongside Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Executive Producers include Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott. The film is produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

nene-leakes-quits RHOA

*NeNe Leakes has made clear that she’s not returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series last month.

“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” Leakes said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”

We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. 

READ MORE: Tamron Hall SNEAK PEEK CLIP! NeNe Leakes Tells Why She Left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Getty

Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, Leakes noted that prior to her exiting RHOA, she didn’t make too many appearances on the show.

“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”

Leakes also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’ “

As to the reason behind her leaving the TV series that made her famous, Leakes revealed on Twitter that she was only offered half a season, while some of the OG white Housewives were offered full seasons. 

“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she tweeted.

Scroll up and watch her conversation with Billy Bush via the YouTube video above. 

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Wealthy Man is Experimenting on a Nation

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A+ list very wealthy guy who I have written about in this space before, who pays off PR companies and media companies with donations to their charities through his famous one, is at it again. This time the donation is to a group that defends certain practices half a world away. The reason they do so is because this very wealthy man through one of his companies is using the population in that region of the world as guinea pigs. 

The people just don’t know it. They are fighting against the company and the wealthy man but not for the reasons they should. He is messing with their food to see if it is safe for humans to consume it. If it is, then it goes to the rest of the world. If it isn’t, they move on and try something else. Is this really the guy you want in charge of dealing with the world’s health issues? 

Can you name this very wealthy guy that all of you know?

Entertainment

‘Braxton Family Values’ Releases Season 7 Teaser Ahead of Nov. 5 Premiere (Watch)

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

4A728AD3-42F4-4EC9-8390-9A4A987AA715_1_201_a
4A728AD3-42F4-4EC9-8390-9A4A987AA715_1_201_a

Toni Braxton in “Braxton Family Values” Season 7 teaser

*Season seven of “Braxton Family Values’” is a little over a month away, and WE tv has given fans its first extended look at what’s in store.

After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Following a year of love & loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?

“Braxton Family Values” Season 7 premieres Thursday, November 5 on WE tv. Watch the tease below:

The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV

