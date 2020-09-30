Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’

*Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate Tuesday night.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would be ″willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of big cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.”

″I would say, almost everything I see is from the left wing — not from the right wing,″ Trump responded.

″I’m willing to do anything, I want peace,″ he added.

″Then do it, sir,″ Wallace said, with Biden chiming in with ″Do it. Say it.″

″What do you want to call ’em? Give me a name,″ Trump said, continuing: ″Who would you like me to condemn?″

Trump REFUSES to condemn white supremacy. Again, the contrast is bone-deep. pic.twitter.com/Dlb60Q1wu3 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020

″White supremacists and right-wing militia,″ Wallace said as Biden called ot the often violent far-right group ″Proud Boys.”

Trump said: ″Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what: Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem.”

His answer sparked outrage across social media. Meanwhile,

New York Times reporter Mike Baker noted on Twitter Proud Boys members were ″ecstatic tonight″ over Trump’s remarks. They have even updated their logo with Trump’s quote: stand back and stand by.

“To say Proud Boys are energized by this is an understatement,” said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism. “They were pro-Trump before this shoutout, and they are absolutely over the moon now. Their fantasy is to fight antifa in his defense, and he apparently just asked them to do just that.”

As reported by NBC, Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs posted after the debate that he was “standing by,” and noted that Trump “basically said to go f— them up.”

“President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA… well sir! we’re ready!!” Biggs wrote.