‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’

2 hours ago

D247885A-E197-4B34-9702-2F09CF889FF6_1_201_a
Susan Rice on “All In With Chris Hayes”

*Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris weighed in on President Trump’s reckless financial situation revealed in the bombshell New York Times story that outlined his chronic tax avoidance.

On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Rice said that Trump’s reported $421 million debt is “very much a national security concern, from a security clearance point of view. But also … for the reason that we don’t know who has leverage over him.”

Sen. Harris raised the same issue on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” asking Trump through the camera, “Who do you owe the money, too? And do you owe debt to any foreign nation? Do you owe anybody money who’s impacted by your decisions as President of the United States?”

Watch below:

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: When the Vocals Fail…

10 mins ago

September 29, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This foreign born permanent A+ list singer is in town talking to yet another professional about her voice. Also, two songs have been completed using clips from other songs, both releases and not released. 

Can you name the A+ list singer singer?

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Chris Rock Reveals He Tried to Get Cardi B Her Own Network Comedy Show [VIDEO]

40 mins ago

September 29, 2020

By

chris rock, cardi b

*Chris Rock has revealed that when he met Cardi B in her heyday he pushed for her to launch a career in comedy. 

The comedian recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he recalled efforts to get the rapper her own show before she became a hip-hop star.  

“My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock told Fallon. “So me, Cardi B and her management went to get a show going, and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’”

“I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people. It’s like…[Dave] Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Like in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man…Cardi can hang with anybody.”

Hear/watch Rock tell it via the YouTube video above. 

READ MORE: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit


In related news… Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3.

This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.

The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.

As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

“There was some interest on his part,” SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carey’s casting.

“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.

Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. 

Family - Parenting - Births

Mark Cuban Picks Up Ex-NBA Star Delonte West at Gas Station, Offers to Pay for Rehab [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

September 29, 2020

By

Mark Cuban tracked down Delonte West

*Mark Cuban was spotted in Dallas on Monday picking up former NBA star Delonte West at a gas station. 

According to reports, the Mavericks owner is helping West get back on his feet after disturbing photos surfaced last week showing the former athlete standing on the side of a road in Dallas, holding a sign and begging for money. 

As we previously reported, West has fallen on tough times. Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old. 

TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid. 

West has reportedly been living on the streets and is a drug addict. 

READ MORE: At SiriusXM/ Mark Cuban Spoke About the Recently Discovered Texts with Kobe Bryant – LISTEN

Sources connected to West’s family tell the outlet that Cuban was able to make contact with Delonte recently… who agreed to meet him on Monday in Dallas.

Cuban reportedly put West up at a local hotel and has offered to pay for his rehab.  

West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.

Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family. Following the incident,  Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”

The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV

