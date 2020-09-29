‘Who Do You Owe Money To?’: Susan Rice & Kamala Harris Call Trump’s $421M Debt a ‘National Security Concern’

*Chris Rock has revealed that when he met Cardi B in her heyday he pushed for her to launch a career in comedy.

The comedian recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he recalled efforts to get the rapper her own show before she became a hip-hop star.

“My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock told Fallon. “So me, Cardi B and her management went to get a show going, and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’”

“I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people. It’s like…[Dave] Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Like in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man…Cardi can hang with anybody.”

Hear/watch Rock tell it via the YouTube video above.

READ MORE: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit

“She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr!” 😂@chrisrock remembers recruiting @iamcardib for comedy before she had released music #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/89QrESMXNL — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2020



In related news… Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3.

This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.

The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.

As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

“There was some interest on his part,” SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carey’s casting.

“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.

Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer.