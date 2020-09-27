Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
This Multicultural Family is Behind De Niro’s THE WAR WITH GRANDPA! – In Theaters Oct. 9 / WATCH
*Imagine having your 8 year old child pitch you a movie idea based on a book they read… then that idea is then turned into a movie starring Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour!
It actually happened!
Tre Peart, or as De Niro calls him “his boss” is that child! His parents Marvin Peart (Brookdale Studios) and Rosa Peart (Marro Media Company) financed and produced the comedy film, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, along with their son. The film is in theaters on October 9, 2020 and you can check out the trailer above.
Imagine. Marvin, Rosa and their son Tre independently financed the film, which will be one of the first family films to go into theaters this Fall following the pandemic. Yes, Imagine that.
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA
In Theaters October 9, 2020
DIRECTOR | Tim Hill
SCREENPLAY | Tom J. Astle, Matt Ember
CAST | Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano, Oakes Fegley, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour
MORE NEWS ON EURweb: Monti Washington Defying All Odds with the Help of His ‘Bruhs!’ (EUR Exclusive!) / WATCH
SYNOPSIS | Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid-he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.
Based on the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith, The War with Grandpa is a hilarious family comedy featuring an all-star supporting cast: Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour.
Disney Casts Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell in Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Film
*Yara Shahidi has been cast to portray Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan” flick.
Deadline reports that this marks the first time the beloved character has been played by a Black person or person of color.
Helmed by David Lowery, Shahidi will be joining Jude Law, who will take on the role of Captain Hook, Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson who are playing title characters.
The film is expected to debut in theaters.
READ MORE: Barbie Rereleases Yara Shahidi’s ‘Shero’ Doll Ahead of 2020 Election
In a 2016 Teen Vogue interview, Shahidi noted how she became “representation for myself” at a young age after she modeled for Mattel and Disney.
“Some of my childhood modeling jobs were with Mattel and Disney, so I’d go into the Disney store and literally see me,” she told the publication. “My family was cleaning up the garage, and I found these life-size cutouts of 6-year-old me as the black Tinkerbell, black Cinderella, you name it, which is hilarious. But being the black version of so many characters brought up problems. I was happy to be black, but at the same time there were moments of, ‘Why is this a separate collection?’ There was this realization that being black meant I was the ‘off-brand’ version because Cinderella wasn’t made to look like me.”
News of her Tinkerbell casting coincides with the announcement that Mattel is relaunching Shahidi’s collectable Shero doll to educate young voters and encourage them to cast a ballot in the November election.
As noted by PEOPLE, Shahidi’s doll wears a gray suit with a Tory Burch “vote” graphic tee underneath. The doll’s packaging has a QR code that links to voter registration resource WeVoteNext and comes with an “I Voted” sticker on her black leather backpack.
“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram when the doll was initially revealed. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine!”
Shahidi’s collectible doll “empowers the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, emphasizes the importance of using one’s voice at every age, and shows young voters how they hold the power to help shape a better future,” a Barbie press release states.
The doll retails for $29.99 and is available for pre-sale on Amazon and barbie.com. The doll officially launches on Oct. 9.
Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
*As #MariahCarey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public.
Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it’s all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister.
So far from the snippets of Mariah’s memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren’t just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”…
WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THIS? Lawsuit Accuses Ed Sheeran of Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
View this post on Instagram
TSR Staff: Cheyenne @thechocolatediva _________________________________________________ As #MariahCarey's memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public. Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it's all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister. _________________________________________________ So far from the snippets of Mariah's memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren't just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on "The Oprah Conversation"…read more at Theshaderoom.com (📸: @owntv, @appletv)
Lawsuit Accuses Ed Sheeran of Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
*British pop star Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for lifting parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his track “Thinking Out Loud.”
The 1973 song was co-written by Ed Townsend, whose family filed a lawsuit against Sheeran in 2016, accusing him of lifting the “melody, harmony and rhythmic components” from Gaye’s track, per ABC News.
Sheeran initially responded to the suit by claiming public domain gave him permission to use the chord progressions and drum patterns for “Let’s Get It On.”
During a hearing on Tuesday in front of Sony Records, Townsend’s daughter was joined by music icon George Clinton to fight for Black artists.
READ MORE: Jane Fonda Regrets Not Sleeping with Marvin Gaye: ‘I Was Married’
“These offenses aren’t just taking place in the streets against black individuals in this country. They’re taking place in the boardrooms. They’re taking place in meetings where there’s no representation,” said Keisha Rice, the attorney for Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft and bullying has been the only priority of the record labels’ agenda. It stops today, Sony, Atlantic and all the rest of them. We’re coming for our 40 acres and a mule plus and interest. And know that we’re not going to be silent. It don’t stop till my casket drop,” said Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft of the music is the new sharecroppers,” said George Clinton. “Not only do they take the music and the land back, they take the 40 acres and the mule back. They get it all from the money that’s being made from IP (intellectual property). So the artists don’t have a chance. I have 20 artists in my band who never got paid for all those samples you heard.”
The hearing for the lawsuit against Sheeran has a trial date set for Nov. 9.
Townsend’s estate is seeking songwriting credit and a portion of the profits from Sheeran’s song.
