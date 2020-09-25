** FEATURED STORY **
John David Washington Talks ‘Tenet’ & Being Named the Black James Bond! – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*EURweb sat down with John David Washington, the star of Tenet, to talk all things inversion, classic spy movies and being named “The Black James Bond!”
The highly anticipated, globe trotting action epic, Tenet, from the great mind of Christopher Nolan, has landed in IMAX theaters.
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, this movie is a Protagonist’s journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
THIS IS A TRIP! Mariah Carey's Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
Simply called, the Protagonist, John David Washington’s character takes the viewers on an unprecedented thrill ride through time, within the concept of inversion.
We asked Washington what it was like to film his own inverted fight scenes and he said:
“For all the physical requirements of the film, it took about two and a half months of training before principal photography started. It was intense. I was on a strict diet and [he] had the mentality of a strict operative. A mentality of a killer. A savior of the world.”
He went on to say that the training was very difficult, but he loved every moment of it. The moves that you see in this movie, have never been done before. The hand-to-hand combat, in the rules of inversion, have never been filmed before…ever! The moves were specifically created for this film and filmed through an IMAX camera.
Washington gave interviews for “Tenet,” as recent as last week, even though the movie opened on September 3rd. Tenet can only be seen in theaters. It is not streaming anywhere. But, with many cineplexes still closed and many moviegoers reluctant to return, due to the global pandemic, its $20 million opening was low by the nine-digit standards of director Christopher Nolan, whose blockbusters include “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Washington and Nolan, want you to feel comfortable going back to theaters, safely. This blockbuster is the answer. It is a palindrome, in title and in viewing. It is epic and it’s looking for viewers to experience the unexperienced!
John David Washington is phenomenal in this movie! He is indeed “The Black James Bond!” If you want a new viewing experience, if you want to see the genius of a strong Black lead in a thriller of a lifetime, Tenet is the movie for you!
“You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.”
If this statement makes you curious, you have to add Tenet to your “must see” list!
Check your local theaters for showtimes.
** FEATURED STORY **
Making People Laugh About the Hardships of Teaching Keeps Eddie B. Going (EUR Exclusive!)
*Eddie B. hit the mark when his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” in 2017 played to sold-out audiences. His later show “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour” was also a huge success.
With funny and telling commentary about what teachers really think has made Eddie B. a hit with educators and comedy fans around the world. While the former teacher is excited about his success, he takes it all in stride.
“People ask me why am I so humble and I don’t know how to answer that,” Eddie B. told the EUR in a recent phone interview. “The only answer I came up with one time is that the more thankful you are you have no choice but to display humbleness. You have to be thankful for what you have. So being humble and thankful go hand in hand.”
THIS IS A SHAME: Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money
With COVID-19 rendering comedy-tours practically non-existent, the Houston native keeps the jokes coming and his routines fresh by crashing virtual conferences held by, of course, teachers.
“I’m doing a lot of Zooms,” Eddie B. said. “I’m doing everybody’s meetings and convocations. I’ve been busy, busy, busy. Thank God.”
The consummate “class clown,” he was always the funny one in the room and began making serious moves as a comedian while attending Texas A&M University (Kingsville).
Although he was earning a local name for himself, Eddie B. was not making the kind of money he had hoped. Continuing the comedy club circuit after graduation and taking odd jobs, he began teaching because it was steady pay. He remained a teacher for 13 years while still doing comedy.
“A lot of teachers say, ‘I’ve been wanting to teach my whole life. I was born this way.’ No, you weren’t.” the single father laughed. “I’m a tell you right now 70% of all teachers didn’t want to teach. I guarantee you that. Teaching is a profession you get stuck in. The only reason you get stuck is because of the kids. You know the money’s not keeping us. It’s our relationships with the kids and other teachers too – the camaraderie of it all.”
Eddie B. retired from teaching for a short while during his tenure but soon had to return to pay the bills.
“I’m hearing Steve Harvey and ‘em say, ‘You gotta jump. Take the leap,’ That’s cute,” he added. “But what the hell do you do when you take the jump and you get pulled back? I jumped as high as I could and got snatched back down, which led me to believe that it’s got more to do with timing then jumping.”
Down but not out, Eddie B., who showed off his craft on YouTube, said a voice inside his head told him, “’Hey, why don’t you do a video about (teaching)?’ So, I shot it before the kids got in my (school) room and put it out by lunch time. But I was like I don’t even have teaching in my comedy.”
“A couple of days later on my Instagram I got about 100,000 views,” he continued. “I thought something was wrong. I thought it was a glitch. It was just teachers bouncing it off and that was the magic of it. It kept growing and growing. Millions of views and the video was only sixty seconds. It was called ‘What Teachers Really Want to Say’ and I was like man if they like this I’ve got 13 years of this.”
Now that he was getting traction, he had to figure out a way to keep the momentum going with the newer audience.
“What they (the teachers who liked his videos) didn’t know was that I’m a comedian,” Eddie B. said. “They just thought I’m a funny teacher. I had to take what I knew about teaching and put it in a (comedy) set now.”
But could he do that without alienating those who had supported his regular comedy for so long?
“My comedy wasn’t always clean. I used to curse with every other word. I’m from the neighborhood and a large percent of my audience is Caucasian (white women teachers). They don’t want to hear that language. But I’ve been on tour for almost 4 years now and I’ve toned it down. I had to grow with it and learn on the job. It was like teaching.”
For more on Eddie B., and to find out where he may be next virtually and otherwise, go to his official website here.
You can also buy his book, “I’m Already Professionally Developed: Straight from the Teacher’s Desk,” released last year.
** FEATURED STORY **
‘The Rock’ is a Hero to a ‘Secret Second Born Royal’ / EUR Exclusive!
*Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Sam in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.” She is a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of Illyria.
Sam and fellow royals with special powers attend a top-secret training camp learn how to harness their powers to save the world. Noah Lomax (Mike) is Sam’s best friend and bandmate in the Disney+ original movie “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Both discussed their roles in an exclusive interview with EUR.
What’s the difference between the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ academies, especial Professor Xavier’s Academy for Gifted Children.
PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE: Sam goes to a very prestigious elitist school, and it’s a place where she’s never really felt like she belonged. And it’s because there are all these uptight princesses and princes that she doesn’t really connect with or relate to. And so she really struggles with finding herself, and finding people that she can connect with and trust in such a school.
NOAH LOMAX: My character Mike is actually more realistic I think. He doesn’t attend the prestigious school that Sam goes to. So he’s just on his own doing his own thing with the public school, but still playing an important part in keeping the world safe.
How would you use your powers to help ease some of the chaos in the world today?
PEL: That a good question. Sam has super senses, so maybe she could listen in to hear people saying racist, rude, and mean things. Then go to those people and teach them a lesson.
NL: For, me unfortunately, Mike doesn’t have any superpowers. But I think he can use the power of being such a loyal friend, and being there for someone no matter what. I think that could really come into play and help out in today’s society.
MORE NEWS: Exit the Dragon: Busta Rhymes Talks About his Very Limited Run on 'Masked Singer' (Watch)
What goes into being a best friend friend?
PEL: I think Mike in ‘Secret Society’ is a great example of a best friend. He’s always there for her. He doesn’t judge her. He knows who she is and he doesn’t get caught up in all the background noise that is being royalty and all of her responsibilities. And he’s always there for her as a human rather than as a princess. So I think that’s a really great quality that all friends should have is that loyalty, and that understanding.
What are some things you want viewers to walk away with?
NL: Self-empowerment and being proud of who you are, what you were born with, and not being ashamed of it.
PEL: Yeah, I definitely agree with that. I think the great themes of this movie are self-acceptance, empowerment, and being excited and proud of who you are with all your quirks and differences. It’s a really great reflection of what we should be doing in this world.
Do you have any superheroes onscreen or off?
PEL: I would definitely say my parents. They’ve just always been there for me. They’ve been my rock. They’ve pushed me to pursue my dreams and I really don’t know where I would be without them.
NL: For me I’d probably have to say my dad, and mom and then maybe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I love The Rock.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
** FEATURED STORY **
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
MORE NEWS: Colin Kaepernick Says 'White Supremacist Policing' Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
