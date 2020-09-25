Social Heat
Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
*As #MariahCarey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public.
Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it’s all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister.
So far from the snippets of Mariah’s memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren’t just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”…
WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THIS? Lawsuit Accuses Ed Sheeran of Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
Lawsuit Accuses Ed Sheeran of Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
*British pop star Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for lifting parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his track “Thinking Out Loud.”
The 1973 song was co-written by Ed Townsend, whose family filed a lawsuit against Sheeran in 2016, accusing him of lifting the “melody, harmony and rhythmic components” from Gaye’s track, per ABC News.
Sheeran initially responded to the suit by claiming public domain gave him permission to use the chord progressions and drum patterns for “Let’s Get It On.”
During a hearing on Tuesday in front of Sony Records, Townsend’s daughter was joined by music icon George Clinton to fight for Black artists.
READ MORE: Jane Fonda Regrets Not Sleeping with Marvin Gaye: ‘I Was Married’
“These offenses aren’t just taking place in the streets against black individuals in this country. They’re taking place in the boardrooms. They’re taking place in meetings where there’s no representation,” said Keisha Rice, the attorney for Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft and bullying has been the only priority of the record labels’ agenda. It stops today, Sony, Atlantic and all the rest of them. We’re coming for our 40 acres and a mule plus and interest. And know that we’re not going to be silent. It don’t stop till my casket drop,” said Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft of the music is the new sharecroppers,” said George Clinton. “Not only do they take the music and the land back, they take the 40 acres and the mule back. They get it all from the money that’s being made from IP (intellectual property). So the artists don’t have a chance. I have 20 artists in my band who never got paid for all those samples you heard.”
The hearing for the lawsuit against Sheeran has a trial date set for Nov. 9.
Townsend’s estate is seeking songwriting credit and a portion of the profits from Sheeran’s song.
#BlackLivesMatter
Outrage Over Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
*Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are catching heat on social media after saying the police killing of Breonna Taylor is different from George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
“It’s just bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said during NBA on TNT, referencing Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired a warning shot at people he thought were breaking into the home.
“So, like I said, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.”
READ MORE: The Real Hosts React to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision + Debra Messing and More
Charles Barkley says you can’t put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39
Barkley is now facing a flood of angry comments from social media users. And so is Shaq, after he agreed with the NBA star’s comments.
“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” O’Neal said. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”
Barkley went on to condemn calls to abolish and defund the police.
“I hear these fools on TV talk about ‘defund the police,’ we need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops, white neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods,” he said. “So that notion that they keep saying that, I’m like wait a minute who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? We need police reform.”
WATCH:
“We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap.”
– Charles Barkley
Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money
*A photo of former NBA star Delonte West has gone viral, showing him dirty and apparently homeless while begging for money.
Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers, and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.
The photo was reportedly taken in Dallas, and shows West holding a sign while standing on the side of the road. He allegedly asked fans for money on the street.
TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.
READ MORE: Delonte West’s Former Teammates Offer Help Following Disturbing Video of His Public Beat Down
Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family.
Following the incident, Aaron Goodwin, West’s ex agent, told TMZ that the former athlete was recovering with family members.
Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, also wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
WATCH:
This is not funny 😕 #socialmedia I’m sure some of your family members are battling with the same demons. #DelonteWest pic.twitter.com/rulc1bYR69
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge said he tried to help West in the past.
“Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path,” Ainge said in January.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
