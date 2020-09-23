Today’s Video
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
Music
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: David Questions Goli [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, her (now ex) boyfriend David Adefeso questions the motives of Braxton’s creative coach Goli.
We previously reported… Adefeso made clear during a confessional that Braxton’s “dream” exercise with Goli doesn’t align with his religious beliefs.
“Tamar is interested in doing the dream work, but I’m a hardcore, born-again, Jesus-believing Christian,” he said. “I really don’t know about who Goli is or how she does what she does. I’m not so sure that her methods are something that fit my own beliefs.”
He also wonders if Goli is a “witch.”
“I’m not sure what dream work is,” said Adefeso. “If it doesn’t come from God and the bible, then I can’t subscribe to it.”
READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]
In this week’s episode, “Tamar’s journey to her dream life comes to a dramatic halt when cameras are forced to shut down. The songstress is caught in the crossfire between David’s suspicions and relaunching her career. A long-lasting family feud hovers over Tamar and Mona steps in,” per official synopsis.
In our exclusive clip, David explains how Braxton is too “trusting,” and “often you find people coming in that shouldn’t be there,” he explains. “Very often they have their own agenda.”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs Thursdays at 9:00 ET/CT on WE tv.
Series description
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Marvin Sapp, 11X Grammy Nom’d, Achieve 3 Milestones as ‘Chosen Vessel’
*“On October 9th my album ‘Chosen Vessel’ comes out,” said Bishop Marvin Sapp, founder of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Michigan and now Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas – one of three major milestones celebrated. “(“The Marvin Sapp Radio Show”) It’s syndicated in 40 markets.
I moved to Dallas… to head a church called The Chosen Vessel Cathedral and I said, ‘New market, new place – it would be nice to get my radio show on the #1 Gospel station in the area.’ It’s been cool. I’m on at a nice time slot and the listeners are really embracing me.”
The three milestones of the 11-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter are the new position as head pastor of The Chosen Vessel in Fort Worth, Texas, the release of his 12th album “Chosen Vessel” (RCA Inspiration), and his “Marvin Sapp Radio Show” making a home at KHVN Heaven 97 in Dallas, Texas. His two-hour radio show is syndicated by Superadio in partnership with American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and airs Saturdays from 5 – 7 p.m., his “Chosen Vessel” record is released from RCA Inspiration/Verity/Provident Entertainment and he is currently promoting its single “Thank You for It All,” and his role as Senior Pastor at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral since 2019 seems to be a natural progression as an ordained Bishop within the Global United Fellowship (GUF) of churches since 2015. The Fellowship of cross-denominational churches, founded by Bishop Neil C. Ellis in 2013, only requires that you believe in Jesus Christ and his teachings. It services 1400 churches in 40 countries. Pastor Sapp’s leadership abilities resulted in overseeing the Central Deanery of GUF, which consisted of 75 churches in 10 states, to overseeing 100 churches in the North Central Province of GUF as Bishop.
“I believe very strongly that excellence is the standard, not the goal,” Marvin said. “Because of everything I do I have to make sure what I give is excellence, that I give them my very best. So when I sing…play music and preach the Gospel in church all these vehicles are at a level of excellent.”
THIS IS COOL: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
Marvin Sapp, also a 24-time Stellar Award winner, started in the Gospel music business as a member of the group Commission founded by Fred Hammond in the early 1990s. In 1996 he went solo and released “Never World Have Made It” – his signature song. In 2003 Sapp and his deceased wife MaLinda started the Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan to teach spirituality. Today, aside from it being mortgage free, is headed by Pastor Rory Marshall, but Bishop Marvin Sapp is still Chairman of the Board.
“I’m excited about being able to get the audience to see me as not only a pastor, singer, songwriter, but as a radio show host,” he concluded. www.MarvinSapp.com www.TheP.com www.superadio.com/the-marvin-sapp-radio-show/ www.TheChosenVessel.org www.LighthouseGR.org www.KHVNam.com www.RCAInspiration.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
THE REAL: Ray J Talks Staying Together with Princess Love / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Real welcomes Ray J, who discusses his new album, RAYdiation X, his marriage to Princess Love and why he would be open to counseling now when he hasn’t been in the past. He also reveals that, although he didn’t tell his wife that he was filing for divorce, he now wants to get back together with her!
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais shares that since NeNe Leakes is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Garcelle would love to have her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because she needs some “backup!”
And later, Leader Stacey Abrams stops by to talk about her new Amazon documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, and her voter rights organization, “Fair Fight.” She explains why it’s actually so difficult for voters to register in the U.S., and whether she thinks the country will have a winner decided on election night.
Why Ray J Would Be Open To Marriage Counseling Now
Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Garcelle Beauvais: Princess originally filed for divorce back in May. And then she dismissed it. Now this time around, you filed. Did you tell her?
Ray J: No, I didn’t, but…
Garcelle: Why?
Ray J: Well, I mean, again, I mean, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things, you know, spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? And so… I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know, you know what I mean, you know, I have every right to just not know, you know, and still just try to figure it out. But again, I feel like me and her could be our own little world together and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just, we’ll be in a better place.
Loni Love: That’s why you need counseling, Ray J. That’s what all this works through. I mean, it seems like you want to get back together. Do you want to get back together with Princess?
Ray J: I mean, I just, I want to be with my family.
Garcelle: Well, that says it right there.
Jeannie May: You wanna be – yes, but I want to know – do you want to be married? The kids, yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage?
Ray J: Yes.
Jeannie: That’s the happy family part.
Ray J: Yes. Don’t, don’t…
Adrienne Houghton: Clarification, thank you, Jeannie.
Garcelle: We’re not trying to beat you.
Jeannie: What I want to say – we want to help you, ‘cause I can feel the heaviness on you, I can see it right now, but I also want to say, that remember, counseling is not about picking sides. You guys are on the same team, so you shouldn’t be looking for someone to win. It’s about giving you the tools to communicate. What you just said right there – explosiveness, not knowing how to speak to one another – that comes from your childhood. You’ve got to rectify that and change that, but counseling gives you those tools.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]