Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)

*On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Real welcomes Ray J, who discusses his new album, RAYdiation X, his marriage to Princess Love and why he would be open to counseling now when he hasn’t been in the past. He also reveals that, although he didn’t tell his wife that he was filing for divorce, he now wants to get back together with her!

Co-host Garcelle Beauvais shares that since NeNe Leakes is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Garcelle would love to have her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because she needs some “backup!”

And later, Leader Stacey Abrams stops by to talk about her new Amazon documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, and her voter rights organization, “Fair Fight.” She explains why it’s actually so difficult for voters to register in the U.S., and whether she thinks the country will have a winner decided on election night.

Why Ray J Would Be Open To Marriage Counseling Now

Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!

Garcelle Beauvais: Princess originally filed for divorce back in May. And then she dismissed it. Now this time around, you filed. Did you tell her?

Ray J: No, I didn’t, but…

Garcelle: Why?

Ray J: Well, I mean, again, I mean, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things, you know, spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? And so… I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know, you know what I mean, you know, I have every right to just not know, you know, and still just try to figure it out. But again, I feel like me and her could be our own little world together and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just, we’ll be in a better place.

Loni Love: That’s why you need counseling, Ray J. That’s what all this works through. I mean, it seems like you want to get back together. Do you want to get back together with Princess?

Ray J: I mean, I just, I want to be with my family.

Garcelle: Well, that says it right there.

Jeannie May: You wanna be – yes, but I want to know – do you want to be married? The kids, yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage?

Ray J: Yes.

Jeannie: That’s the happy family part.

Ray J: Yes. Don’t, don’t…

Adrienne Houghton: Clarification, thank you, Jeannie.

Garcelle: We’re not trying to beat you.

Jeannie: What I want to say – we want to help you, ‘cause I can feel the heaviness on you, I can see it right now, but I also want to say, that remember, counseling is not about picking sides. You guys are on the same team, so you shouldn’t be looking for someone to win. It’s about giving you the tools to communicate. What you just said right there – explosiveness, not knowing how to speak to one another – that comes from your childhood. You’ve got to rectify that and change that, but counseling gives you those tools.

