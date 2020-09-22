Marsai Martin, Isis King, Tobe Nwigwe & More Join ESSENCE Girls United Summit

*(New York, N.Y.) — ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors – announces the first-ever ESSENCE Girls United Summit , sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.

Led by young Black women for young Black women, this impactful summit will convene the next generation of scholars, activists, leaders and creators to empower young Black women on topics that matter to them. The ESSENCE Girls United summit will take place virtually on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6 P.M. – 10 P.M. ET on ESSENCE.com and ESSENCE Studios .

Amidst the multigenerational struggle for racial justice, equal rights and social and political change in America today, the summit answers the urgent need to amplify, connect, inspire and empower Black women and girls. In alignment with this year’s International Day of the Girl, the ESSENCE Girls United Summit takes on the United Nation’s 2020 theme for the day: “My voice, our equal future.”

With robust programming, the virtual summit will feature panels, workshops and masterclasses with artists, celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs about a range of topics, including self-empowerment, self-care, finances, voting, and standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights. The summit will culminate with special evening virtual performances, featuring Tobe Nwigwe, Donmonique, Tina Queen, Cuppy and G.L.A.M.

Distinguished speakers for the summit include:

Marsai Martin, Actress, Producer, and Entrepreneur

Leyna Bloom, Actress, Model, Dancer, and Activist

Isis King, Model, Actress and Activist

Reginae Carter, Actress/Reality Star

Kash Doll, Artist

Renae Bluitt, Film Producer, She Did

Jasmine Luv, Actress and Content Creator

Ashlee Haze, Poet and Spoken Word Artist

As part of an ongoing partnership between ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty, the summit will also feature the next class of the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities mentorship program in a panel titled, “Young Black and Bossed Up: Inside the Life of Gen Z Beauty Entrepreneurs.” This exciting initiative, launched in 2018, helps young entrepreneurial women break into the beauty industry. In addition to mentorship by ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty brand leaders, six young women have the opportunity to create a limited-edition capsule collection for Ulta Beauty to be sold in Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com early next year. To learn more about the initiative, please visit essence.com/beautifulpossibilities .

Additionally, in partnership with McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, ESSENCE will host the “Making Moves Now” Pitch Competition for Black women-owned businesses and founders between the ages of 18-25 during the summit. McDonald’s will award two enterprising women each with a $10,000 cash prize. Applications are open now through September 27th. The winners will be announced during the summit. To apply for the pitch competition, visit www.essence.com/girlsunitedsummit.

“For generations, ESSENCE has put Black women and the issues they care about at the forefront of everything that we do since our inception 50 years ago. That promise has never wavered,” said Caroline Wanga, Interim Chief Executive officer, ESSENCE Communications, Inc. “The ESSENCE Girls United Summit further exemplifies this commitment by continuing to empower the next generation of Black women for years to come.”

Launched in October 2018, ESSENCE Girls United demonstrates the iconic brand’s mission to serve its multigenerational audience globally across its platforms through content, culture and community. With its focus on inspiring young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors, the multi-content platform features year-round video, digital and social content centered on self-love, community and leadership through the platform’s core pillars: Beauty, Fashion, Politics, Identity and Career Development.

The ESSENCE Girls United Summit is sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.

