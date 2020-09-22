Events
Marsai Martin, Isis King, Tobe Nwigwe & More Join ESSENCE Girls United Summit
*(New York, N.Y.) — ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors – announces the first-ever ESSENCE Girls United Summit, sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.
Led by young Black women for young Black women, this impactful summit will convene the next generation of scholars, activists, leaders and creators to empower young Black women on topics that matter to them. The ESSENCE Girls United summit will take place virtually on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6 P.M. – 10 P.M. ET on ESSENCE.com and ESSENCE Studios.
Amidst the multigenerational struggle for racial justice, equal rights and social and political change in America today, the summit answers the urgent need to amplify, connect, inspire and empower Black women and girls. In alignment with this year’s International Day of the Girl, the ESSENCE Girls United Summit takes on the United Nation’s 2020 theme for the day: “My voice, our equal future.”
With robust programming, the virtual summit will feature panels, workshops and masterclasses with artists, celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs about a range of topics, including self-empowerment, self-care, finances, voting, and standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights. The summit will culminate with special evening virtual performances, featuring Tobe Nwigwe, Donmonique, Tina Queen, Cuppy and G.L.A.M.
READ THIS: Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
Distinguished speakers for the summit include:
- Marsai Martin, Actress, Producer, and Entrepreneur
- Leyna Bloom, Actress, Model, Dancer, and Activist
- Isis King, Model, Actress and Activist
- Reginae Carter, Actress/Reality Star
- Kash Doll, Artist
- Renae Bluitt, Film Producer, She Did
- Jasmine Luv, Actress and Content Creator
- Ashlee Haze, Poet and Spoken Word Artist
As part of an ongoing partnership between ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty, the summit will also feature the next class of the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities mentorship program in a panel titled, “Young Black and Bossed Up: Inside the Life of Gen Z Beauty Entrepreneurs.” This exciting initiative, launched in 2018, helps young entrepreneurial women break into the beauty industry. In addition to mentorship by ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty brand leaders, six young women have the opportunity to create a limited-edition capsule collection for Ulta Beauty to be sold in Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com early next year. To learn more about the initiative, please visit essence.com/beautifulpossibilities.
Additionally, in partnership with McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, ESSENCE will host the “Making Moves Now” Pitch Competition for Black women-owned businesses and founders between the ages of 18-25 during the summit. McDonald’s will award two enterprising women each with a $10,000 cash prize. Applications are open now through September 27th. The winners will be announced during the summit. To apply for the pitch competition, visit www.essence.com/girlsunitedsummit.
“For generations, ESSENCE has put Black women and the issues they care about at the forefront of everything that we do since our inception 50 years ago. That promise has never wavered,” said Caroline Wanga, Interim Chief Executive officer, ESSENCE Communications, Inc. “The ESSENCE Girls United Summit further exemplifies this commitment by continuing to empower the next generation of Black women for years to come.”
Launched in October 2018, ESSENCE Girls United demonstrates the iconic brand’s mission to serve its multigenerational audience globally across its platforms through content, culture and community. With its focus on inspiring young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors, the multi-content platform features year-round video, digital and social content centered on self-love, community and leadership through the platform’s core pillars: Beauty, Fashion, Politics, Identity and Career Development.
The ESSENCE Girls United Summit is sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.
About Essence Communications Inc.
Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 31 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned, consumer technology company merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.
source:
Aisha Becker-Burrowes, ESSENCE
[email protected]
Sheila Harris, ESSENCE
[email protected]
Africa
Black Restaurant Week & Pepsi Hit The Road to Celebrate Black Culinary Tastemakers
*Foodies can raise their forks to events showcasing African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine as Black Restaurant Week embarks on a local market tour this fall with Pepsi as its first-ever national title sponsor since its founding in 2016. Through diverse menu selections and virtual events, Black Restaurant Week spotlights restaurateurs, bakers, chefs, caterers, food trucks and more to celebrate inspired flavors and generate social and economic support for the Black culinary community
Black Restaurant Week’s impact on the Black culinary community in 2019 included a 25-40% increase in revenue for participating restaurants during each local celebration.
Black Restaurant Week champions culinary tastemakers across the nation through a combination of enticing consumer offerings – including local events, prix fixe menus highlighting unique cultural fare and pop-up dinners – along with industry engagement designed to boost business owners, like interactive learning opportunities and resource sharing. As the first national title sponsor, Pepsi kicked off its collaboration with Black Restaurant Week in Greater Washington D.C. where the campaign is underway through Sept. 27, setting the table for upcoming Black Restaurant Week celebrations:
- New Orleans, LA: Oct. 2-11, 2020
- Philadelphia, PA: Oct. 16-25, 2020
- New York, NY: Nov. 13-22, 2020
- Florida: Nov. 27-Dec. 6, 2020*
- Alabama: Dec. 11-20, 2020*
*Taking place in all major cities of the state.
“We’re energized by the appetite we’ve seen for supporting Black-owned restaurants and celebrating the talented Black culinary professionals shaping the food and beverage scene,” said Warren Luckett, founder of Black Restaurant Week. “Pepsi shares our goal of increasing equality in the industry and this partnership allows us to have an even bigger impact by expanding Black Restaurant Week to reach more businesses, communities and diverse food lovers.”
The systemic barriers faced by Black-owned restaurants, such as disproportionate access to business loans, demonstrates the importance of Black Restaurant Week’s collaboration with Pepsi. These disparities have only grown with the COVID-19 pandemic; 41% of Black-owned businesses have shuttered since February compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.
In 2019, Black Restaurant Week collaborated with nearly 250 Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses in cities across the U.S., generating $1.5 million in economic impact. Participating restaurants reported a 25-40% increase in revenue during each local celebration. Since kicking off its 2020 campaign in July, Black Restaurant Week has highlighted more than 340 Black-owned culinary businesses in Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago and Atlanta. With the exception of prix fixe menu ordering at participating restaurants, all event programming for the 2020 campaign will take place virtually to ensure a safe experience.
Visit blackrestaurantweeks.com to view the complete tour schedule and learn more about upcoming events and resources. Stay connected with @BlackRestaurantWeek and @Pepsi on social networks.
View more details in the promo below:
Apple Music Presents Rap Life Live feat. Performances by Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale / WATCH
*Over the weekend Apple Music presented Rap Live Live featuring live performances by Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale captured at Howard University in Washington, DC.
The exclusive live-streamed event aims to further extend the discussion around the many important issues impacting the Black community through open dialogue, important conversations, and the power of music.
The presentation also featured sit down interviews with Howard University students – including student association president Rachel Howell, Miss Howard University Taylor Davis and president of the 10for10 organization Peter Lubembela – providing a global platform to empower the next generation of leaders as they discuss how they are working to inspire, educate, unite and uplift their communities.
Watch Rap Life Live in full above
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Sam Jackson Join WACO Theater Center’s Virtual Celebration on Sept. 19
*Los Angeles, CA – WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, Los Angeles’s premiere non-profit gallery and cultural center, announced it will host a Virtual Celebration to raise funds for its programs and families impacted by COVID-19.
The event, which is a free and open public benefit program, will stream on WACO’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Saturday, September 19th, at 5:00 pm (PDT). A virtual art auction preview can be viewed by texting WACO2020 to 243-725. Virtual art gallery will be available until Sunday, September 27.
WACO Theater Center proudly welcomes back global beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Virtual Celebration. The brand has been a consistent supporter of WACO programs since 2016, working closely with the Center to passionately foster art and education initiatives for underserved youth.
The Virtual Celebration will celebrate various forms of art that uplift the community, empower entrepreneurship, and sow back into local programs.
The online event will be hosted by WACO Co-Artistic Directors Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson, champions of art and culture who founded the non-profit gallery and performance complex.
“WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn,” said Tina Knowles Lawson. “This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same,” said Co-Artistic Director Richard Lawson. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children.”
The Virtual Celebration will benefit the performing arts, visual art, education and mentorship programs within WACO Theater Center, focusing on providing support to selected families affected by COVID-19. The evening will be filled with surprises, including highlights from the Wearable Art Gala and a special celebrity version of “Ms. Tina’s Corny Jokes.” The highly anticipated art auction will be in a virtual format, with proceeds going to the featured artists and WACO families affected by the pandemic and Covid-19 virus. A preview and registration for the auction can be completed by texting WACO2020 to 243-725.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Jay-Z, Solange Knowles, Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, and Lil Rel Howery are confirmed to participate with music provided by DJ Millie.
Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Solange Knowles, Bianca Lawson, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams will serve as Honorary Chairpersons for the Virtual Celebration.
ART AUCTION
WACO’s Virtual Celebration will include an online virtual silent auction. The preview began August 25th, and features fine art works by artists such as Robert Pruitt, ‘The Pretty Artist’ Tiffanie Anderson, Chaz Guest, Ron Bass, Samuel Levi Jones, Harry Adams,Tyler Clark, Quiana Parks, Toni Scott, Gherdai Hassell, Charis Kelley, A. Nichel, Erica Puckett and designer Lorraine Schwartz among others.
The auction will raise money for WACO Theater Center programs which consist of enrichment and leadership initiatives that empower inner-city students ages 12-14, exposing children to all aspects of art and life that they would otherwise not have the opportunity to experience. Money raised will also help families affected by COVID-19.
WACO has received a variety of art pieces from luminaries Kehinde Wiley, Lauren Halsey, Barnette, Bethany Collins, Genevieve Gagnaird, Eduardo Sarbia, and Radcliffe Bailey. The virtual art gallery will be available for viewing until Sunday, September 27th.
Business and entertainment industry leaders serving on WACO’s 2020 Virtual Celebration Host Committee include Kawanna Brown, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Cheryl Creuzot, Babe Evans, Melba Farquhar, Lela Rochon Fuqua, Mai Lassiter, Holly Robinson-Peete, Robi Reed, Eula Smith and Jo-An Turman. WACO’s Board of Directors include Glynn Turman, Ralph and Melba Farquhar, Angeliki G. Jack, John Wiseman, and Steve Pamon.
The Celebration will be part of WACO’s virtual Theatrical Season 2020-21, which will include a myriad of productions including spoken word, stage readings, and celebrating award-winning playwrights.
Since its inception, WACO has presented the Wearable Art Gala as its annual fundraising event. The Gala will return to the Barker Hangar next year on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
ABOUT WACO THEATER CENTER
The Lawson’s state-of-the-art cultural center in Los Angeles, which houses Richard Lawson Studios, recently presented the 50th-anniversary production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, No Place to be Somebody, by Charles Gordone. Lawson served as Director and Knowles Lawson as Hair and Makeup Designer. The pair is committed to providing a creative center where art can occur and empower actors, artists, and youth within a diversified pool of LA communities to celebrate their own talent and artistry. For programs, classes, and upcoming productions and events, visit www.WACOTheaterCenter.com and follow @WacoTheater on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
AUCTION PREVIEW, REGISTRATION, DONATIONS AND SPONSORS
For more information, visit www.wacotheatercenter.com. WACO Theater Center is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.
ABOUT SHEAMOISTURE
SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand’s core ingredients, praised for its hydrating, nourishing, and repairing properties, and is ethically sourced from women’s co-ops in Northern Ghana as part of SheaMoisture’s purpose-driven Community Commerce business model. Built on the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence to communities and empower women to break the cycles of poverty, the brand directly reinvests in the communities it serves throughout the US. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men’s categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.
source:
Joseph Williams LA | NYC | HOUSTON
[email protected]
