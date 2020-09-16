Social Heat
Jerry Harris (Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star) Denies Allegations of Soliciting Sex from Minors
*Earlier this week, many were shocked at the reports that the breakout star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, was under official FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.
Now, Harris has spoken out for the first time and denied the allegations against him via an official statement from his legal representation.
1-year-old star of the six-time Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” is currently is under investigation by the FBI, following a search conducted at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Although Harris has not been formally charged with a crime, authorities are researching claims that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.”
A spokesperson for Jerry Harris, addressed the investigation, saying “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”
In exclusive interviews, the alleged victims have been identified as 14-year-old twin brothers, who claim that Harris harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old. At the time of the allegations, Harris would have been 19.
Social Heat
Cardi B in Control of New Billboard Global 200 Chart with 100.9 Million ‘WAP’ Streams
*Cardi B is making history again as she tops the first-ever Billboard Global 200 chart with 100.9 million “WAP” streams and 23,000 downloads, worldwide.
In addition to their new Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (which includes all territories minus the U.S.), Billboard launched their newest chart, the Global 200; which Billboard says, “ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity pulled from more than 200 territories around the world.”
While Cardi’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, leads the charts in its first week, South Korean boy band BTS comes in second with “Dynamite,” racking up 83.4 million streams and 36,000 sold. Finishing off the top five, 24kGoldn‘s “Mood” came in third (60.2 million streams, 12,000 sold), Maluma‘s “Hawái,” fourth (94 million streams, 3,000 sold), and Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” ft. Lil Durk, fifth (51.4 million streams, 6,000 sold).
Family - Parenting - Births
LeToya Luckett Experiences Motherhood Again; Gives Birth to Son Tysun Wolf Walker
*In case you haven’t heard, there’s good news in the LeToya Luckett household ’cause on Monday she gave birth to her second child with husband Tommicus Walker.
Luckett, a Destiny’s Child founding member, happily made the announcement via Instagram.
Sharing a sweet animated image of her baby’s feet, Luckett, 39 wrote: “TYSUN WOLF WALKER Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father.”
Tysun is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to daughter Gianna, who was born in January 2019. Tommicus also has a daughter named Madison from a previous relationship.
In March, Luckett announced that that she was having a boy but had nixed a gender reveal party due to COVID-19.
“In an interest to keep our friends & family safe, @tommicuswalker and I decided against having a gathering to reveal the sex of our little one. Instead, we’re choosing to have an online reveal party,” she wrote on Instagram.
TYSUN WOLF WALKER Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father
Luckett, who as of late has found success as an actress, was one of the original members of Destiny’s Child in the early ’90s before she got fired and replaced in 2000.
Social Heat
Despite Media Reports Idris Elba’s Wife (Sabrina Dhowre) Did NOT Have A Baby
*Earlier today (09-14-20), fans took to social media to congratulate actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre after reports claimed that the two welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
It was reported by multiple outlets that the 48-year-old actor “confirmed to ET Canada” that he and the model were now parents to a new baby, claiming he said this while promoting his new film, ”Concrete Cowboy,” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
“It really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film,” the actor said during an interview.
Apparently, some took it as Idris revealing he had welcomed a new child.
ET later updated their story to make things clearer for readers: “A source close to Elba confirms that he was referring to his godson when saying he is the father of ‘ two boys.’ The actor is married to Sabrina Dhowre and has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and son, Winston, 6, from previous relationships.” The Star then followed up with a tweet of his own, shutting down the false reports. “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true😀 Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe. 🖤”
