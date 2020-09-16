Jerry Harris (Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star) Denies Allegations of Soliciting Sex from Minors

*Earlier this week, many were shocked at the reports that the breakout star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, was under official FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.

Now, Harris has spoken out for the first time and denied the allegations against him via an official statement from his legal representation.

1-year-old star of the six-time Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” is currently is under investigation by the FBI, following a search conducted at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Although Harris has not been formally charged with a crime, authorities are researching claims that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.”

A spokesperson for Jerry Harris, addressed the investigation, saying “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

In exclusive interviews, the alleged victims have been identified as 14-year-old twin brothers, who claim that Harris harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old. At the time of the allegations, Harris would have been 19.

MORE NEWS: Vanessa Bryant Calls Out LA County Sheriff After He Challenges LeBron James Over Shooting of Deputies