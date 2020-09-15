Cardi B in Control of New Billboard Global 200 Chart with 100.9 Million ‘WAP’ Streams

*Earlier today (09-14-20), fans took to social media to congratulate actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre after reports claimed that the two welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

It was reported by multiple outlets that the 48-year-old actor “confirmed to ET Canada” that he and the model were now parents to a new baby, claiming he said this while promoting his new film, ”Concrete Cowboy,” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

“It really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film,” the actor said during an interview.

Apparently, some took it as Idris revealing he had welcomed a new child.

ET later updated their story to make things clearer for readers: “A source close to Elba confirms that he was referring to his godson when saying he is the father of ‘ two boys.’ The actor is married to Sabrina Dhowre and has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and son, Winston, 6, from previous relationships.” The Star then followed up with a tweet of his own, shutting down the false reports. “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true😀 Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe. 🖤”

