Rihanna Introduces New Fenty ‘Cheeks Out’ Collection with Tutorial (Watch)

Published

6 months ago

on

Rihanna
Rihanna “Cheeks Out”

*Rihanna posted a new video tutorial on Sunday (April 26) sharing the perfect no-makeup look for your quarantined summer months (depending on your governor).

The clip shows Rihanna demonstrating her new cream-based Fenty blush and bronzer, under the watchful eye of her longtime assistant Jennifer Rosales. “It works on every skin tone,” the singer says of her latest Fenty product before quipping, “Don’t I look beach-ready? Or booty call-ready?”

Rihanna’s new Cheeks Out collection includes 10 shades of blush, from the subtle “Summertime Wine” and “Rose Latte” to the bold “Bikini Martini” and “Fuego Flush.” There’s also seven different shades of bronzer to match just about every skin tone.

Watch Rihanna’s latest tutorial below:

1 Comment

