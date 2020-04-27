Today’s Video
Rihanna Introduces New Fenty ‘Cheeks Out’ Collection with Tutorial (Watch)
*Rihanna posted a new video tutorial on Sunday (April 26) sharing the perfect no-makeup look for your quarantined summer months (depending on your governor).
The clip shows Rihanna demonstrating her new cream-based Fenty blush and bronzer, under the watchful eye of her longtime assistant Jennifer Rosales. “It works on every skin tone,” the singer says of her latest Fenty product before quipping, “Don’t I look beach-ready? Or booty call-ready?”
Rihanna’s new Cheeks Out collection includes 10 shades of blush, from the subtle “Summertime Wine” and “Rose Latte” to the bold “Bikini Martini” and “Fuego Flush.” There’s also seven different shades of bronzer to match just about every skin tone.
Watch Rihanna’s latest tutorial below:
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
‘I’m Not an Uncle Tom’: Black City Councilman & Lifelong Democrat Explains Why He’s Backing Trump (Watch)
*Move over Weezy. Another day, another report about a prominent Black man supporting Donald Trump.
Flint City Council member Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat, spoke before Vice President Mike Pence’s address at Flint Bishop Airport saying he supports President Donald Trump.
The Trump fans cheered him on as he continued, “Right now the narrative has been spent, ‘President Trump is full of hate.’ Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate. I have been a Democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I am not a bootlicker, I am not an Uncle Tom.
“I’m none of those things, I’m somebody that’s in a poor, impoverished community.”
Davis, the vice president of the city council, said: “When Mr. Trump say ‘what the hell you got to lose’ he was talking to me. He was not talking to my seat. Only thing Maurice D. Davis got to lose is a council seat at $700 every two weeks.”
“But this is what I got to gain– instead of being divided state of America it’s time to be the United States of America,” he said.
Watch below:
Don Lemon ‘Had to Get Rid Of’ Friends who Support Trump: ‘They Have to Want to Get Help’ (Watch)
*CNN anchor Don Lemon on Thursday said that he “had to get rid of” friends supporting President Trump “because they’re too far gone,” adding that he would be friends with them again if “they want to live in reality.”
During his nightly handoff to anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon said of his Trump friends, “I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points. I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
CNN’s @donlemon: “I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020
Lemon came under fire earlier this year for his extended and hearty snort-laugh when panelist Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project dubbed Trump’s administration as one “defined by ignorance of the world,” and called #45’s supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo.”
