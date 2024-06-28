Wendy Williams’ Friend Alleges She Had $55 Million Before Guardian Took Control

*A friend of Wendy Williams claims the former talk show host had $55 million in her account before her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, took control and claimed she was out of funds.

In an affidavit submitted to a New Jersey court, Regina Schell, Wendy’s best friend of 44 years, asserted that she had examined the star’s Wells Fargo bank statements before Morrissey said she was broke. Schell made this claim in a filing submitted on behalf of Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in his alimony case. Hunter’s divorce settlement payments ceased after Wells Fargo terminated them following Williams’ court-ordered guardianship in 2022.

Per TheJasmineBrand, Schell’s affidavit reads: “In July of 2022, Wendy invited me to stay with her in New York City for an extended period…During that visit, Wendy expressed to me that she wished to explore options regarding her estate, specifically a possible change with her current financial institution…She also shared with me documents from Wells Fargo showing a cumulative balance of nearly $55 million.”

She continued, “Wendy had scheduled an appointment with Bank of America’s Private Banking Group…I remained present during the entire presentation…Following the meeting, I witnessed Wendy handing the Bank of America proposals and documents to Ms. Morrissey as we were all in the same vehicle drive to the courthouse.”

Schell added, “Days later, I returned to my home in California and received an urgent call from Wendy’s then-publicist…The publicist claimed to have overheard a conversation between Wendy and Ms. Morrissey, whereas Ms. Morrissey gave Wendy the unfortunate news that there is no money in Wendy’s accounts…In disbelief, I immediately contacted Ms. Morrissey. Ms. Morrissey and I have been in regular contact, and I fully expected her to tell me there was some sort of miscommunication, but instead, I was blocked from all communication with her, and denied access to my beloved friend.”

Schell claims she hasn’t spoken to Williams since May 2023.

Meanwhile, in an April court hearing, Hunter alleged that Wendy’s guardian drained her finances. He has been in and out of court seeking access to Wendy’s financial records from the time of their divorce through the period of her court-ordered guardianship.

Hunter believes these records are crucial for his case, arguing they will support his request to reinstate his payments.

