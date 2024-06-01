Tina Campbell Discusses New Music, Marriage Challenges on ‘Tamron Hall’ | Watch

*Tina Campbell shared details about her new music on Thursday’s (May 30) episode of “Tamron Hall.”

The Christian-Gospel singer performed her new single “Pray For Me” on the daytime talk show and revealed details about her new solo album, “Testify,” which will be released in September (watch the YouTube clip above).

Tina also got personal when she unpacked her complicated relationship with her father and grandmother.

“My father wanted a lot of sons and he just kept on trying and he ended up with seven girls back-to-back,” she explained. “So he wasn’t really happy about that. But my father is like an Old Testament guy, and in the Old Testament, they are big on keeping the family name and sons and all of that, and since he didn’t have sons, he gravitated to the girls that looked like him,” Campbelle shared. “And I mean my dad loved all of us, but he was preferential in some respects to those girls, but it made me feel – between him and even my grandmother – it made me feel like I wasn’t special and I always had to work to prove my value.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Tamron, Campbell touched on the challenges she endured during her 24-year marriage. Below are quotes from the episode.

Tina Campbell on the complicated relationship with her father and her grandmother:

“My first experience with rejection was with my grandmother. I was trying to prove like I’m a good granddaughter too and she called me ‘bird brain’ ‘cause whatever I was doing, it didn’t work for her and she called me ‘bird brain’ and I said under my breath, ‘I hate her.’ And I think the pain of not feeling received makes you go out and fight. People should just be, not like try to do.” Tina continued, “But while I was in Tahoe recently on vacation, I decided to write down the five people that I felt like had rejected me – I decided to write down everything I felt and then tell them that I understand that you did this because you were a hurt person. You were rejected. You had an agenda that was personal to you, you weren’t trying to hurt me and it’s okay now and I forgive you. And I burned it on a rock right there in Tahoe.”

Tina Campbell on publicly sharing the challenges she’s overcome in her marriage:

“I don’t necessarily suggest that for everybody. I think certain people are called to just be open with their lives and I realize that, you know, I’m a wounded healer, if you will. For me, it’s liberating to get it all [out]. I’m a public figure, whatever I don’t tell the folks are going to find out anyway.”

Tina Campbell announces the title of her highly anticipated new album:

“The new project is called ‘Testify’ and it’s coming in September. I think if you take seven years away from the industry and you go home to reset, to renew, to recharge, to have your faith redefined and to find out what am I doing this for? Because it can become ritualistic and traditional. I’ve been doing this for a couple of decades and so I was like, what’s my why? So I had to go home and find that and figure that out…God speaks to me in music – like when I’m praying, music is just what speaks my language, so when I’m praying music comes to me like crazy. And after I ended up having all of these songs, I told my husband, I think it’s time for me to testify. He said, ‘that’s the title of your new project.’ So ‘Testify’ is coming.”

WATCH:

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Chrisette Michelle Says She & Tina Campbell are Being ‘Choice Shamed’ & ‘Bullied’

