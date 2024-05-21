Monday, May 20, 2024
Tiffany Haddish Hopes Ex Common is ‘Happy’ in Relationship with Jennifer Hudson
By Ny MaGee
tiffany haddish, common
Common & Tiffany Haddish / Getty

*Tiffany Haddish expressed her happiness for her ex, Common, and his new partner, Jennifer Hudson in an interview while promoting her new memoir. 

“I love Jennifer. I hope they’re having fun,” she stated on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, Hot New Hip Hop reports. 

The comedian also had this to say about her breakup with Common … “It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’ And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like.”

Haddish dated the rapper from 2020-2021 and previously said their split wasn’t “mutual.”

Common and Hudson confirmed that they are boo’d up during an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in January. 

 

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common said. “For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.” 

Meanwhile, Haddish’s new book, “I Curse You with Joy,” is out now wherever books are sold, and offers readers a collection of personal essays.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Haddish said she “wanted this book to be about something.”

“I felt like I needed to live a little more life and get a better understanding of where I am now,” she added. 

