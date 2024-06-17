Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes President Biden for Being ‘Corny, Goofy’ | Video

*Charlamagne Tha God criticized Democratic politicians for their failure to connect with voters, describing them as “goofy” and “corny.”

“Get off the hill and get to the hood,” Charlamagne Democratic lawmakers, while speaking on his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast with comedian and co-host Andrew Schulz on Friday.

The radio personality argues that liberals/progressives fail to sufficiently engage with their base, hindering authentic connection.

During the podcast discussion, Charlamagne pointed to a recent viral video of President Biden Awkwardly standing still during a concert on the White House lawn featuring gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

“President Biden don’t know what’s going on. Kirk Franklin is onstage performing… I just wanna know why Joe Biden is just sitting like he’s f—ing buffering,” Charlamagne stated.

“He’s scared! There’s Black people everywhere,” his co-host added. “The guy’s from the 1800s.”

Charlamagne responded, “Yo, I was like, Joe Biden probably was thinking, ‘Yo, there hasn’t been this many Black people on the White House lawn since they built this place.”

According to Charlamagne, Biden should visit “anywhere in the hood” to connect to Black voters.

“Those black people on the hill got y’all doing corny, goofy stuff like that. And they got y’all, you know, like – one thing about those elected officials, especially the Democrats, man, they talk about the people they don’t even talk to.”

“And they claim to talk for the people they don’t even talk to,” he continued.

“Go down to one of the HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] in Jacksonville. Go down to one of the HBCUs in Atlanta. Have town halls,” Charlamagne said.

Last month, Charlamagne tha God appeared on ABC’s “The View” and called former president Donald Trump and Biden “trash.”

“I think both candidates are trash, he said.

“I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy, so if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy,” Charlamagne continued.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Charlamagne said he is not endorsing Biden because he felt “burned” after supporting him in 2020.

