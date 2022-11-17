Jewish Groups Denounce Rapper Freeze Corleone

*A Jewish group wants an upcoming Montreal show by rapper Freeze Corleone canceled due to his antisemitism.

As reported by MSN, the French rapper’s music is described as “openly antisemitic and hateful,” by B’nai Brith Canada.

The organization has called on the owners of L’Olympia theatre in Montreal to cancel Freeze’s Dec. 4 show.

“Mr. Corleone is openly antisemitic and hateful,” read a letter that was sent to the venue Friday and signed by Marvin Rotrand, the national director of B’nai Brith’s League of Human Rights. “He has continued to exploit and abuse his platform to adopt a particularly virulent antisemitism.”

Freeze Corleone has allegedly compared himself to Adolf Hitler, according to Rotrand.

“His lyrics are clearly antisemitic, practically fomenting hate and violence towards Jews,” Rotrand said in an interview on Sunday, per MSN.

“There’s Holocaust denial and pleasure expressed that the Holocaust happened, and clear lyrics comparing himself to Hitler.”

The theatre’s management has reportedly not yet responded to B’nai Brith’s letter. Rotrand says his group will be pushing hard to get the artist’s show canceled.

The rapper’s albums have reportedly been widely condemned by Jewish groups, including the International League Against Racism and AntiSemitism.

“We should not be blind to messages of Nazi ideology, Hitler, or Third Reich apologists, to conspiracy theories, or the trivialization of the Holocaust,” said Eta Yudin of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

If the venue does not cancel the performance, CIJA wants to theater to donate the proceeds to “causes that promote education, peace, and coexistence,” such as the Montreal Holocaust Museum, per the MSN report.