Sunday, November 6, 2022
T-Pain Opens Up to Trevor Noah About Why He Discusses His Anxiety and Depression | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
T-Pain on The Daily Show in Atlanta / screenshot
*Hip Hop star T-Pain has not been shy when speaking about his efforts to maintain good mental health. The “Buy You A Drank” artist was asked about what made him so confident to speak on such a private matter during a recent interview with Trevor Noah.

T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, says he loves speaking about mental health because artists before him neglected to do so.

During the conversation, he stated: “I love being vocal about things like that because it wasn’t set in the blueprint before me….it’s all about blinging, it’s all about having a bunch of money having all this and nobody tells you about the down….I always look back at the people that came before me and I’m like….’why didn’t y’all tell me about this?’”

He continued: “According to them its money, girls, big house – somehow yo wife don’t find out about any of that….but nobody told us about the downs. So I try to stay vocal about that to let people know these things are going to happen…no matter what you do….you’re still going to have these downs because there’s no magical world in the multiverse where everybody is happy all the time.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Harris Focuses on Boosting Female Candidates in Final Days of Midterm Push | WATCH

T-Pain on The Daily Show in Atlanta / screenshot
Back in June of last year, the 38-year-old musician revealed how a previous comment made by R&B singer #Usher sparked his four-year-long depression. T-Pain says the “Confessions” artist told him he kind of “f*cked up music” by popularizing auto-tune.

As Noah mentioned in the interview, T-Pain received an immense amount of backlash for using voice processor software.

Many industry vets condemned auto-tune, as it seemingly allows vocally challenged musicians to dominate the industry with catchy beats over music with substance.

Hip-Hop icon #JayZ even made a diss track about the software with his 2018 record ‘Death Of Autotune…’

 

T-Pain recently dropped a new single called “Spooky Shred.” Check it out below.

