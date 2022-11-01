*Aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and actors showcase talents at the 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5102994037) at www.UpliftingMinds2.com from 1-3pmPST/3-5pmEST.

Hosted by comedian/actors Doresa Harvey (Battlestage Plays) and Stamaur Mitchell (Fox Sports’ Spencer vs Garcia), the ULMII Entertainment Conference is one of the longest-running entertainment conferences in the world.

It offers an entertainment industry panel for a QandA Session, a Professional Showcase of artists signed to independent labels and management companies, and a national talent competition where up to 10 singers, songwriters, dancers, or actors compete for the 2022 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $17.500 valued in products and services.

The 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, presented by ThePulseofEntertainment.com, is sponsored in part by EURweb.com, LawyersRock.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, MaritadeLara.com, WordsmithMusic.com, Anthony-Michael.com, CalvintheSpecialist.com, Dust Dem AFF Productions, MoreOpera.com, Superstar Entertainment, VP Records, Soul Survivor Records, Dagga Records, VLF Media & Promotions, DebbieAllenDanceAcademy.com, Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com, and Tad Records.

The panelists consist of Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); SAG/AFTRA Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks/ImaginationLunchbox.com); Actress/Dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-O); Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Composer Wordsmith (WordsmithMusic.com); Singer/Actor Calvin Tucker, Jr. (Wonder Woman 1984), Opera Singer Cheryl Warfield (Metro Opera House/Broadway/MoreOpera.com), Reggae Singer/Songwriter Hezron Clarke (Tad Records), and Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com). Performers in the professional showcase, presented by Tad Records, Soul Survivor/VP Records and Dagga/VP Records, includes Reggae’s Hezron from Jamaica; Gospel’s Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. from Maryland; Dancehall’s Kalico De King from Canada (Soul Survivor), and Calypso’s King Cosmos from Trinidad (Dagga). There will be special performances by the Baltimore 2022 ULMII talent winners: Gospel singer Adiah Ford from Florida (vocal winner), actress Kah’Ni Myer-Rich from New Jersey (acting winner), and rapper King Moosa from Chicago (songwriting winner), before and after the national talent competition.

Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist” Award the winners of the national talent competition, in each category, Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy scholarship in Los Angeles (dance winner only); free songwriting instructions from songwriter/composer Wordsmith (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra); free public relations or business strategy and consult from Dr. Eunice Moseley, senior strategist and consultant at Freelance Associates, PRSA; free entertainment business contract consult from Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder of The Gardner Law Group; free music track and studio time from multi-award winning music producer V.I.P. at Dust Dem AFF Productions; free vocal or acting coaching from performing arts specialist Nadiyah Kareem; free stage presence or vocal instructions from opera singer Cheryl Warfield; free music business contract package from Hollywood entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson, and free artist management consult from Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, personal manager of actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks).

Admission is free and access is via www.UpliftingMinds2com.

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

FreeAssocInc3@aol.com