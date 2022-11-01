Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Award Shows

Singers, Songwriters, Dancers, and Actors Showcase Saturday November 5, 2022, at ULMII Conference

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Performance at the Baltimore Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference.
Performance by Jive Records artist at the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference.

*Aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and actors showcase talents at the 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5102994037) at www.UpliftingMinds2.com from 1-3pmPST/3-5pmEST.

Hosted by comedian/actors Doresa Harvey (Battlestage Plays) and Stamaur Mitchell (Fox Sports’ Spencer vs Garcia), the ULMII Entertainment Conference is one of the longest-running entertainment conferences in the world.

It offers an entertainment industry panel for a QandA Session, a Professional Showcase of artists signed to independent labels and management companies, and a national talent competition where up to 10 singers, songwriters, dancers, or actors compete for the 2022 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $17.500 valued in products and services.

The 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, presented by ThePulseofEntertainment.com, is sponsored in part by EURweb.com, LawyersRock.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, MaritadeLara.com, WordsmithMusic.com, Anthony-Michael.com, CalvintheSpecialist.com, Dust Dem AFF Productions, MoreOpera.com, Superstar Entertainment, VP Records, Soul Survivor Records, Dagga Records, VLF Media & Promotions, DebbieAllenDanceAcademy.com, Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com, and Tad Records.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Showed Up ‘Looking to Party’ Days After Rehab Stint: Report

Part of the virtual event program for ULMII Entertainment Conference.
Front and back of the virtual event program for ULMII Entertainment Conference Saturday November 5, 2022.

The panelists consist of Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); SAG/AFTRA Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks/ImaginationLunchbox.com); Actress/Dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-O); Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Composer Wordsmith (WordsmithMusic.com); Singer/Actor Calvin Tucker, Jr. (Wonder Woman 1984), Opera Singer Cheryl Warfield (Metro Opera House/Broadway/MoreOpera.com), Reggae Singer/Songwriter Hezron Clarke (Tad Records), and Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com). Performers in the professional showcase, presented by Tad Records, Soul Survivor/VP Records and Dagga/VP Records, includes Reggae’s Hezron from Jamaica; Gospel’s Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. from Maryland; Dancehall’s Kalico De King from Canada (Soul Survivor), and Calypso’s King Cosmos from Trinidad (Dagga). There will be special performances by the Baltimore 2022 ULMII talent winners: Gospel singer Adiah Ford from Florida (vocal winner), actress Kah’Ni Myer-Rich from New Jersey (acting winner), and rapper King Moosa from Chicago (songwriting winner), before and after the national talent competition.

Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist” Award the winners of the national talent competition, in each category, Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy scholarship in Los Angeles (dance winner only); free songwriting instructions from songwriter/composer Wordsmith (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra); free public relations or business strategy and consult from Dr. Eunice Moseley, senior strategist and consultant at Freelance Associates, PRSA; free entertainment business contract consult from Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder of The Gardner Law Group; free music track and studio time from multi-award winning music producer V.I.P. at Dust Dem AFF Productions; free vocal or acting coaching from performing arts specialist Nadiyah Kareem;  free stage presence or vocal instructions from opera singer Cheryl Warfield; free music business contract package from Hollywood entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson, and free artist management consult from Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, personal manager of actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks).

Admission is free and access is via www.UpliftingMinds2com.

# # #

 

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

FreeAssocInc3@aol.com

Previous articleJemele Hill Joins Fox Soul’s ‘Brutally Honest’ – Discusses Journalism, Abortion, Ye and More
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO