Kanye West Now Locked Out of Twitter – He Violated Platform’s Policies with Antisemitic Rant: Report

*Uh oh, Ye‘s gone and pissed off some Jewish folks this time and Twitter has reacted by reportedly locking the rapper/entrepreneur out of his account following his antisemitic rants over the weekend.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson confirmed to Buzzfeed News on Sunday.

Twitter’s decision comes after Kanye West ranted about Jewish people on Saturday in a tweet that was removed by the social media platform for violating its guidelines.

West tweeted that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” adding, “I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Eddie Murphy Agrees to $35K Child Support Payments to Ex-partner Melanie (Mel B) Brown

here’s kanye’s anti-semitic tweet that was removed by twitter pic.twitter.com/krQGuNPXKh — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2022

That line where he says, “I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” obviously didn’t impress anyone at Twitter or whoever complained and got Ye locked out.

Anyway, we digress. The tweet continued: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Interestingly, the tweet was one of Kanye’s first on the platform since 2020 and came after his Instagram account was restricted, notes business Insider. Shortly after returning to Twitter, he posted a photo showing him with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a caption: “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram.”

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Here is more via Business Insider:

West has been under fire for antisemitism following his remarks on a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson accusing Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering the Abraham Accords for personal profit, as Insider’s Joshua Zitser reported.

The “Hurricane” rapper also shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a text exchange between him and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in a now-deleted Instagram post. He claimed he was going to use the Bad Boy Records founder “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Multiple Jewish groups denounced Ye’s comments, including The American Jewish Committee. The advocacy group blasted the rapper for using Jewish stereotypes and urged him to “make a point without using antisemitism.”

In other news about Kanye West, as you know, we’ve been reporting on the craziness West created after he sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

A photo posted online of West and conservative pundit Candace Owens wearing the t-shirts was met with serious backlash, including from actor Jaden Smith who reportedly walked out of his YZYSZN9 show, and Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.