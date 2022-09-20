Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Common to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Between Riverside and Crazy’

By Ny MaGee
0

CommonLAPremiereCirqueDuSoleilVoltah4SJYa21eOZl-1-1 (Getty)
Common – Getty

*Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in “Between Riverside and Crazy,” directed by Austin Pendleton.

Second Stage will present the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play at the Hayes Theater. The previews begin on Nov. 30 before opening on Dec. 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Common will star as the recently paroled Junior in the dark comedy.

The rapper/actor is an Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy winner and he may be chasing a Tony Award to secure the EGOT title. 

The cast of “Between Riverside and Crazy” reportedly includes several Off-Broadway cast members returning to their roles,  including McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas and Michael Rispoli, per THR.

OTHER NEWS: MOJA: A Music Saga Experience Lights Up L.A. Live at the Grammy Museum | Story+Photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Common (@common)

Here’s the official synopsis via Playbill:

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed — and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the old days are dead and gone — after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” has won several notable honors such as the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for drama, the 2015 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for best play, and the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play, as reported by THR.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company. I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of Between Riverside and Crazy,” Common wrote on Instagram Friday. “I can’t wait to begin this process and to live this journey.”

He added, “You never could have told me that little south side boy that he would be on Broadway.”

“I have been told how hard the work is and that there’s nothing like it,” Common shared. “This is what I want as an artist and as a being that believes art can heal and inspire. I want to be a part of the theater community to express that light and love. I thank GOD for this opening of doors and this blessing. So pls come check out our play y’all. Thank you @2stnyc for the opportunity! Wooooooooo.”

Previous articleCharlamagne tha God Calls DeSantis a ‘Genius’ for Flying Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard | Watch
Next articleMykelti Williamson Defends ‘Law&Order’ Franchise After John Oliver’s Criticism | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO