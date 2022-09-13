Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Alicia Keys Lit up Los Angeles with Three Sold-Out Shows | PHOTOS

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

*Alicia Keys brought her highly-anticipated The Alicia + Keys World Tour to Los Angeles for 3 consecutive nights of sold-out shows last week.

The 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter performed September 5th at the YouTube Theater and September 6th and 7th at The Greek Theatre.

Special guests during her electrifying Los Angeles shows included Miguel, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyez and H.E.R. in addition to an incredible 25-person choir.

The North American leg of The Alicia + Keys World Tour continues through September and runs through September 24th in Nashville, TN.

For more information on the tour and for tickets please visit https://www.aliciakeys.com/shows/tour/

