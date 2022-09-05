Black Lives DON’T Matter! The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Black lives DON’T matter, depending on who you ask! For decades politicians in Jackson, Mississippi don’t believe Black people matter. If they did the water treatment plant that serves the greater Jackson area would not have been allowed to deteriorate to the point of failure.

Cops at the Columbus (Ohio) Police Department don’t believe Black people matter. If they did they would stop shooting unarmed Black men first, then asking questions later.

Poet Maya Angelou said it best: When people show you who they are, believe them. The question becomes “What are we going to do about it?”

Click the video above to find out what you can do in your community to make a difference.

