How President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness MISSED the TARGET with Black America (VIDEO)

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses student loan debt forgiveness and the flaws with President Biden‘s proposed program as currently structured.

Since the announcement AP News has shown many Blacks were locked out of Pell Grants as part of mass incarceration. Shutting them out of the increased $20,000 amount in Biden’s plan.

In addition, there are questions around the implementation of “Income-Driven Repayment” plans the Biden administration is touting. Fortune Magazine stated this about the IDR program:

“NPR found that 4.4 million borrowers had been repaying their student loans under the IDR system for at least 20 years, but only 32 had their loans canceled through 2021… many debt servicers failed to keep track of how many years IDR borrowers had paid.”