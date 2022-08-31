Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomePolitics
Education

How President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness MISSED the TARGET with Black America (VIDEO)

By Eurpub
0

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses student loan debt forgiveness and the flaws with President Biden‘s proposed program as currently structured.

Since the announcement AP News has shown many Blacks were locked out of Pell Grants as part of mass incarceration. Shutting them out of the increased $20,000 amount in Biden’s plan.

In addition, there are questions around the implementation of “Income-Driven Repayment” plans the Biden administration is touting. Fortune Magazine stated this about the IDR program:

“NPR found that 4.4 million borrowers had been repaying their student loans under the IDR system for at least 20 years, but only 32 had their loans canceled through 2021… many debt servicers failed to keep track of how many years IDR borrowers had paid.”

Previous articleLeBron James Will Remain in the NBA to Play Alongside His Sons
Next articleChris Rock Sparks Outrage with Joke About Murder of O.J. Simpson’s Ex Wife
Eurpub

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO