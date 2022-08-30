Franklin High School Teacher Appears to Promote Pedophilia in Classroom | Video

*In case you need another reason to home-school your kids… an English teacher at Franklin High School was recorded by one of her students seemingly defending pedophilia.

After video of the moment hit social media, some of her students were quick to note that the clip is being taken out of context.

The recording comes as looney liberals attempt to normalize adult sex with children. Instead of referring to child sex groomers as perverted pedophiles, there is a growing movement in America that has decided the term “pedophile” is offensive, and that it should be replaced with “Minor Attracted Person” (or MAP).

Members of the pro-child sex movement want you to believe that there is a distinct difference between a pedo and a MAP. You can Google the convoluted definitions for yourself.

⚠️ English teacher at Franklin HS in El Paso, TX reportedly instructs students to not judge someone “just because they want to have sex with a 5 year old,” and tells them to call them “Minor Attracted Persons” instead ‼️ The case for homeschooling grows stronger every day. pic.twitter.com/YiIt6aN3nW — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) August 30, 2022

Some might say this unnamed teacher at Franklin appears to be part of this pro-pedo agenda as she was caught on camera telling her classroom not to judge a person who wants to have sex with a child.

The incident reportedly occurred in the teacher’s class Monday. It was recorded by one student’s cell phone and shared on a local blogger’s Facebook account, CBS4 reports. The post warns parents to “Be vigilant! Talk to your kids, be involved with your schools, make your voice heard, VOTE!”

In the video, the teacher is heard saying, “Stop calling them that. You’re not allowed to label people like that. Stop it, Diego. We are not going to call them that. We’re going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don’t judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old.”

A student who was in the class told CBS4 the video has been taken out of context.

“She [teacher] was expressing how it was ridiculous how we [society] might not be able to call people pedophiles. That we [society] will probably have to start calling them MAPs because it can be offensive to them [pedophiles]. The class agreed,” said the student.

The student hopes the teacher is not reprimanded or fired because she is loved and well respected by fellow students.

Once the video hit social media, the school was reportedly flooded with calls demanding that the teacher be fired. The El Paso Independent School District reportedly responded by launching an investigation.

“I am glad the school is taking this seriously and investigating, and I look forward to seeing their results,” said Krissy Rumpf, who commented on the Facebook post.

“This is an 18 second snippet that sounds horrific – but it’s also without any context of what the lesson or conversation was. If that’s all that was said, then definitely not OK and action needs to be taken. But it’s 18 seconds of a 90 minute class period, and before stringing up the teacher, I’d like to know more about the intent of the lesson being presented and how the students interpreted it,” Rumpf added.

Do you agree with Rumpf’s response to the clip? Sound off in the comments.