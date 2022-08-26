*“I respect Soul music,” said Jamaican vocalist Hezron Clarke when I mentioned the soulfulness on the R&B/Hip-Hop title track to his newly released album “Man on a Mission” (Tad Records).

“I didn’t when I was young, but by 18, 19 or 20 I started to understand it. I’m bringing back that kind of music but with a new touch.”

Hezron, who has graced the stages since 2009, is also a guitarist, songwriter, and producer. Raised in Kingston he has released a long list of singles and three impressive albums since then – the first and third albums are via the Tad Records imprint.

The “M.O.A.M.” project has 18 selections with some of the best Jamaican musicians assisting which include Dean Fraser on sax; Kirk “Kirkle Dove” Bennett on drums; Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis on bass; Mitchum Khan on guitar; Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin on keyboard, and Robbie Lyn also on keyboards.

This project has released three singles thus far, the title track “Man on a Mission,” “Tik Tok I’m Coming” and his latest “Save the Children.”

“I want to right a wrong…Soul music is necessary…it resonates with all emotions,” Hezron continued about his style.

When I pointed out the content of his material has a spiritual tone he said, “You can’t tell me there is no God. We have to respect spirituality. I’ve experienced the street life…you can’t tell me there is no God…there is someone in charge.”

The quality of his music, vocals, content, delivery/performance, and I dare not forget to mention the music video for the title track being an outstanding production tells me that he is the next legendary Jamaican artist in the making. Featured artists on the “M.O.A.M.” album include Dean Fraser, Tony “Navajo” Skrelunas, Gabriel “Hopi” Yavia, and Turbulence.

“I did the production of the music video. The director came up with the concept,” Clarke said to me when I complemented him on the title track’s music video quality. www.TadRecords.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

