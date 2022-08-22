Dwyane Wade Files Petition to Change Zaya Wade’s Name and Gender

*Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed a motion to legally change the name and gender of his 15-year-old child who was born a boy name Zion.

About two years ago, Zion embarked on a journey as a transgender female who now goes by the name of Zaya. According to The Blast, Wade, 40, submitted legal documents requesting the child’s name be legally changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

This news has been met with much criticism online, with many folks wondering how this child’s birth mother really feels about Zaya’s gender transformation.

As reported by SandraRose, Wade filed the paperwork because Zaya is under 18 years old. In the documents, the NBA icon said he has full authority to make the decision as Zaya’s biological mother, Siohvaughn Funches, has no say in the matter. Wade did, however, notify the Funches of the petition.

“Pursuant to the terms of the Final Custody Judgment, (Wade) has full authority to make decisions on behalf of the petitioning minor, and he is not required to receive consent from Ms. Funches-Wade. As a courtesy, Ms. Funches-Wade has received notice of this petition,” according to the document.

Many social media users who are against the sexual grooming and genital mutilation of minors are convinced that D. Wade is on the down-low and living vicariously through his child. One person noted under the SandraRose article that after Wade and Siohvaughn divorced and he took her sons away, “instead of allowing his young sons to be cared for by their mother, Dwayne Wade hired a young WHITE MALE NANNY to care for a very young Zion,’ the commenter wrote.

Adding, “In all my years I have never met one black father who would hire a WHITE MALE to live with his young sons 24/7, while he was away traveling with his team! I won’t speculate on what may or may not have happened in the home, but I repeat, I DON’T KNOW ONE RESPONSIBLE BLACK FATHER WHO WOULD HIRE A YOUNG, STRINGY-HAIRED WHITE MAN TO BE LEFT ALONE WITH HIS YOUNG SONS FOR WEEKS ON END.”

Another commenter said Zaya was “groomed for this,” adding, “How you advocating your kid going against God’s design. Pervert.”

Wade opened up about Zaya’s trans journey in February 2020 while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade explained at the time. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”