Sunday, August 21, 2022
HomeRace/GenderBlack Girl Magic
Black Girl Magic

Angela Rye – New Beginnings: Refreshed, Rejuvenated, Ready! | PICs

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

Angela Rye is refreshed, rejuvenated and ready for new beginnings.
Angela Rye is refreshed, rejuvenated and ready for new beginnings.

*Hey Family! I missed y’all. Summertime vibes were in full effect this July and I needed every ounce of it! It’s so good to be back.

I’m feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to tackle new spaces!

August is the best time to welcome new beginnings and embrace the transitions life brings whether we are ready or not.

It is time to remember to surrender to the process because the truth is there’s not very much in our control anyway!

Whether you’re a student returning for another year of school, a recent graduate embarking on a new journey or maybe you are stepping into brand new space in your life or career, the time is now to embrace the change. We are claiming new joy, new life and new blessings!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Reginald Hudlin Brings 4th Edition of ‘Black Movie Music Night’ to the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday August 24

Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.
Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.

Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.
The glow is clear … Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.

An example of Black girl magic multiplied: Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.
An example of Black girl magic multiplied: Angela Rye (with friends and family) celebrates new beginnings.

Angela and friends anf family celebrate her Aunt KK's 75th birthday
Angela and friends anf family celebrate her Aunt KK’s 75th birthday

Speaking of life, Happy 75th Birthday to my beautiful Aunt KK!

My family’s walk through grief and tragedy the last couple of years has made our love for one another greater, stronger, and deeper.

Spending time with my family is a constant reminder to hold each other a little tighter, turn off the news cycle, take a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily routines, release the unnecessary pressure we place on ourselves and REST.

Sending you all the love, joy, freedom, justice, and power you can stand.

Righteously and cheerfully,

Angela Rye's signature

source: Angela Rye

Previous articleAdele Insists She’s Not Engaged to Rich Paul As Claimed – She’s Only ‘Obsessed With Him’ | VIDEO
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO