Angela Rye – New Beginnings: Refreshed, Rejuvenated, Ready! | PICs

*Hey Family! I missed y’all. Summertime vibes were in full effect this July and I needed every ounce of it! It’s so good to be back.

I’m feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to tackle new spaces!

August is the best time to welcome new beginnings and embrace the transitions life brings whether we are ready or not.

It is time to remember to surrender to the process because the truth is there’s not very much in our control anyway!

Whether you’re a student returning for another year of school, a recent graduate embarking on a new journey or maybe you are stepping into brand new space in your life or career, the time is now to embrace the change. We are claiming new joy, new life and new blessings!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Reginald Hudlin Brings 4th Edition of ‘Black Movie Music Night’ to the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday August 24

Speaking of life, Happy 75th Birthday to my beautiful Aunt KK!

My family’s walk through grief and tragedy the last couple of years has made our love for one another greater, stronger, and deeper.

Spending time with my family is a constant reminder to hold each other a little tighter, turn off the news cycle, take a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily routines, release the unnecessary pressure we place on ourselves and REST.

Sending you all the love, joy, freedom, justice, and power you can stand.

Righteously and cheerfully,

source: Angela Rye

