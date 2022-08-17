Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Wendy’s Employee Charged with Murder After Man He Assaulted Dies | Video

By Ny MaGee
Wendy's employee
Antoine Kendrick mugshot/ Credit: Twitter

*A Wendy’s employee has been charged with second-degree murder after the elderly customer he assaulted died a week after the attack.

Surveillance video captured the moment Antoine Kendrick punched the victim during an argument about the man’s food. KPNX reported that the victim (who has not been named) complained about his order on July 26 and Kendrick responded by walking out from behind the counter and hitting the victim on the head. The man fell to the floor and lost consciousness.

The video shows Kendrick gathering his belongings and exiting the store after the attack, The New York Post reports

The customer was transported to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition and died on August 5, Black Enterprise reports. 

OTHER NEWS: Drama: Ex-Fire Capt. Walked Off Witness Stand in Kobe Bryant Crash Photo Trial | VIDEO 

“A customer complained about his food order, at which time, Wendy’s employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness,” police said, Fox 10 Phoenix reports

A CCTV video shows the attack. There is no sound in the surveillance video, which went viral on social media.

Kendrick was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

