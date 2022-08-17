Wendy’s Employee Charged with Murder After Man He Assaulted Dies | Video

*A Wendy’s employee has been charged with second-degree murder after the elderly customer he assaulted died a week after the attack.

Surveillance video captured the moment Antoine Kendrick punched the victim during an argument about the man’s food. KPNX reported that the victim (who has not been named) complained about his order on July 26 and Kendrick responded by walking out from behind the counter and hitting the victim on the head. The man fell to the floor and lost consciousness.

The video shows Kendrick gathering his belongings and exiting the store after the attack, The New York Post reports.

The customer was transported to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition and died on August 5, Black Enterprise reports.

.@azfamily has obtained graphic video from a Wendy’s in Prescott Valley. An employee of the fast food joint sucker-punches a customer in the face. Police say the customer was complaining about his order. The man had to be airlifted to a valley hospital.https://t.co/6ykIeICDrO pic.twitter.com/70FRWX8pnj — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) August 9, 2022

“A customer complained about his food order, at which time, Wendy’s employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness,” police said, Fox 10 Phoenix reports.

A CCTV video shows the attack. There is no sound in the surveillance video, which went viral on social media.

Kendrick was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died.