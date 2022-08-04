Don Lemon Speaks on Chris Cuomo on ‘Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God’ | WATCH

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Charlamagne sits down with Don Lemon who says he still “loves Chris Cuomo.”

In addition, Don also spoke about the future of CNN and why people have to let “journalists be journalists.”

Also on tonight’s show our panel guests S.E. Cupp, W. Kamau Bell and Michael Blackson discuss Beyoncé, FOX News, President Biden and more!

Hell of A Week airs every Thursday at 11:30PM on Comedy Central.

In the show’s second season, Charlamagne adds a new executive producer in Josh Lieb to a crew that featured Stephen Colbert, showrunner Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, and Norm Aladjem.

The series will have more of a panel, and in the first episode, Charlamagne was joined by Andrew Shulz, Kenan Thompson, Coleman Hughes, and Lis Smith.