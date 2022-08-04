Thursday, August 4, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Don Lemon Speaks on Chris Cuomo on ‘Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Charlamagne sits down with Don Lemon who says he still “loves Chris Cuomo.”

In addition, Don also spoke about the future of CNN and why people have to let “journalists be journalists.”

 

Also on tonight’s show our panel guests S.E. Cupp, W. Kamau Bell and Michael Blackson discuss Beyoncé, FOX News, President Biden and more!

Hell of A Week airs every Thursday at 11:30PM on Comedy Central.

In the show’s second season, Charlamagne adds a new executive producer in Josh Lieb to a crew that featured Stephen Colbert, showrunner Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, and Norm Aladjem.

The series will have more of a panel, and in the first episode, Charlamagne was joined by Andrew Shulz, Kenan Thompson, Coleman Hughes, and Lis Smith.

Previous articleTricked Away from TikTok! – Triller Teased Millions to Black Creators – Now Some Face Eviction and Skip Meals.
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO