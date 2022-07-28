Exclusive Clip: Audible Original ‘The Prophecy’ Starring Kerry Washington | Listen

*We have an exclusive clip from the Audible Original, “The Prophecy,” a new scripted podcast starring and executive produced by Kerry Washington.

The series is the first of the three Audible Original podcasts that Kerry Washington and her Emmy-winning Simpson Street Productions will produce for Audible.

Per a news release, “The Prophecy” is set against the backdrop of worldwide, unexplainable natural disasters, Dr. Virginia Edwards (Washington) seeks out Agent Scott Thomas (Laurence Fishburne) at a secretive government headquarters. Virginia claims these events are signs, and unless Agent Thomas helps her, she believes things will only get worse. Her desperation is dialed up higher with a shocking proclamation as she stands before him pregnant, weak, and weary: “Agent Thomas,” she says, “I believe I am Mary.”

Could she be the actual Virgin Mary? Could he be Doubting Thomas, whom she must convince? And what of the two other men–Jonah and Daniel–who have somehow found their way here as well and seem to hold fresh clues to this global mystery?

OTHER NEWS: Teaser Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Receives 172 Million Views in 24 Hour

Written by Randy McKinnon and produced by Audible, Simpson Street, and QCODE, this supernatural thriller boasts a star-studded cast that also features Daniel Dae Kim, David Oyelowo, Steven Pasquale, Asa Butterfield, Alano Miller and more.

Listen to the exclusive clip via the Soundcloud player above.

The Audible Original “The Prophecy” debuts July 28.