Two Families Brawl at Disney World | Video

*Two families got into a massive brawl at Disney World on Wednesday and one person had to be hospitalized.

The incident occurred at Disney World in Orlando inside the theme park’s Fantasyland, according to TMZ. The fight broke out after a “woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she’d left on a nearby wheelchair,” the outlet writes. When she returned to rejoin her group, a family dressed in matching Disney-themed red and white outfits blocked her. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, that’s when things got violent.

The brawl involved about 20 people, according to the report. Per Walt Disney World News Today: “Upon exiting the theater, the red shorts and white shirt family waited at the exit to confront them, with one member of the guest’s family saying “Listen man, we don’t want trouble, we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister” before it quickly escalated into a shouting match.”

The outlet writes, “The matching apparel family reportedly stole or broke much of what was on their person, including phones, designer clothes, and accessories.”

Security ultimately intervened to break up the fight. According to the report, “the guests were escorted to a Walt Disney World security office for a statement.” One man reportedly suffered a cut on his chin and was transported by ambulance for medical care, per the report.

One person commented under the Walt Disney World News Today report: “Some people have no respect for other’s. All they had to do is let the girl get back in line with her family. Some people just like to start trouble everywhere they go. Privilege characters is what I call them. Always think they are left out of everything in this country.”

Another added, “You leave a line, you lose your spot in line. Simple line etiquette. Disney getting to be as ghetto as six flags.”

A third wrote, “It is very expensive to spend a day at the Disney Park with unlimited attractions to enjoy. How very desperate to think that after spending large amounts of cash at what could have been a lifetime event, these families chose to become involved in fighting! Hopefully, they will reflect on their unlawful behaviors and learn from the incident. The day was spoiled for all of them, no matter what.”

Watch the brawl via the clip below.