Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Two Families Brawl at Disney World | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

two families brawl
Credit: TMZ

*Two families got into a massive brawl at Disney World on Wednesday and one person had to be hospitalized. 

The incident occurred at Disney World in Orlando inside the theme park’s Fantasyland, according to TMZ. The fight broke out after a “woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she’d left on a nearby wheelchair,” the outlet writes. When she returned to rejoin her group, a family dressed in matching Disney-themed red and white outfits blocked her. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, that’s when things got violent.

The brawl involved about 20 people, according to the report. Per Walt Disney World News Today: “Upon exiting the theater, the red shorts and white shirt family waited at the exit to confront them, with one member of the guest’s family saying “Listen man, we don’t want trouble, we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister” before it quickly escalated into a shouting match.”

The outlet writes, “The matching apparel family reportedly stole or broke much of what was on their person, including phones, designer clothes, and accessories.”

READ MORE: Here’s Why Mental Health Stigmas Exist in BIPOC Communities | VIDEO

two families brawl
Credit: TMZ

Security ultimately intervened to break up the fight. According to the report, “the guests were escorted to a Walt Disney World security office for a statement.” One man reportedly suffered a cut on his chin and was transported by ambulance for medical care, per the report.

One person commented under the Walt Disney World News Today report: “Some people have no respect for other’s. All they had to do is let the girl get back in line with her family. Some people just like to start trouble everywhere they go. Privilege characters is what I call them. Always think they are left out of everything in this country.”

Another added, “You leave a line, you lose your spot in line. Simple line etiquette. Disney getting to be as ghetto as six flags.”

A third wrote, “It is very expensive to spend a day at the Disney Park with unlimited attractions to enjoy. How very desperate to think that after spending large amounts of cash at what could have been a lifetime event, these families chose to become involved in fighting! Hopefully, they will reflect on their unlawful behaviors and learn from the incident. The day was spoiled for all of them, no matter what.”

Watch the brawl via the clip below.

Previous articleGreg Mathis and Wife Linda Talk New Reality Series, Supporting LGBT Community | Watch EUR Exclusive
Next articleHarvard Sued for Defamation by Black Activists & ADOS Creators Tonetalks and Yvette Carnell | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO