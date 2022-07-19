Former Red Sox Star Says Brittney Griner Should ‘Pay The Penalty’ in Russia

*Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling says WNBA star Brittney Griner should “pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws.”

As you know, Griner has been detained in Russia since February on accusations of smuggling cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She has officially been classified as “wrongfully detained,” a US State Department official told CNN in May. She faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Her arrest at Sheremetyevo airport came a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Griner has sent President Biden a letter saying she was “terrified [she] might be here forever”.

Earlier this month, Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court.

I want to see all the people who were going after Black NBA players for their “silence” about Brittney Griner, have that same smoke for Curt Schilling Curt Schilling Says Griner Should ‘Pay The Penalty’ In Russia, ‘Obey The F***ing Law’ https://t.co/Qoa9kDOq4Y via @TMZ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 18, 2022

“I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag,” Griner told the court in Khimki, BBC reports.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” she said.

As reported by TMZ, Schilling weighed in on the controversy in a response “to LeBron James‘ plea to bring Griner home,” per the outlet.

“I know this may seem like a stretch,” he said. “But something like 300 million people understand ‘OBEY THE F***ING LAW’, why is that such a challenge?”

“And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws?”

Per The Spun, fans have taken to social media to react to Schilling’s comments.

“I wonder would he have the same views if that were his grandmother, mother , wife , daughter , niece or any other female that was close to him,” one fan tweeted, according to the outlet.

“Now ask him about the grandma serving 60 days for the insurrection that conservatives are so up in arms about,” another fan added.

“I’m going to come back to the comments and quotes later. This will be good,” a third person commented.

Russian government officials have urged the US not to “make noise in public” about the high-profile case, BBC reports.

“The hype and working on the public, with all the love for this genre among modern politicians, currently only disturbs” the court process, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.