Sunday, July 10, 2022
DJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock: ‘He Would’ve Done the SAME to Mike Tyson!’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
DJ Jazzy Jeff - Will Smith - Mike Tyson
*Over three months have passed since Will Smith walked calmly to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and landed a slap on Chris Rock‘s cheek. Celebrities such as Vivica A. Fox, Shannon Sharpe, T.I., Stephen A. Smith, and Jim Carrey have long given their views on the matter.

Some commentators have always maintained that Will S only slapped Chris because he judged he could get away with it. In other words, Will Smith wouldn’t have hit him on live TV if he was bigger or his match. At this point, you would think, anyone who is anybody had reacted on the matter. But that is not the case. DJ Jazzy Jeff, a record producer friend/partner of Smith for decades, recently joined the debate, claiming that Smith would still have smacked even Mike Tyson if the latter had made an inappropriate joke about Smith’s wife.

Remember, Mike Tyson is still referred to as the “Baddest Man on the Planet.”

During an interview on the FAQ Podcast, DJ Jazzy Jeff said, “I’ve had people say, ‘Oh [Will Smith] wouldn’t have done that to no gangsta. Let me tell you something about Will. Will is somebody that cliff dove in Jamaica and couldn’t swim. Will was the person that whatever he’s afraid of, he runs to. I ain’t got that in me. I don’t have that in me at all. I’ve watched Will almost die numerous times running straight.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deal’s OFF! Elon Musk Tells Twitter He Doesn’t Want to Buy it Anymore

The legendary DJ insisted again and again that Will would have slapped Mike Tyson because it didn’t matter who was there on stage making bad jokes about his wife.

“Will would’ve got his ass beat, but he was going to do what he was going to do regardless of who it was,” he continued. “It wasn’t for fake. It wasn’t for show. I have to protect. If that was a grizzly bear, he would have did it. I know him.”

Interestingly, about one month after the slapping incident, at the Academy Awards, Mike Tyson himself beat up one of his fans on camera for repeatedly antagonizing him during a flight. So people are asking if Mike Tyson, who’s known to beat his own fans, would turn the other cheek for Will Smith?

Somebody get us that meme, quick! 🙂

Fisher Jack

