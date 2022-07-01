You Big Dummy! Colorado Man Robbed A Bank While Wearing Ankle Monitor

*Darren Connolly is accused of robbing a Credit Union in Lakewood, Colorado on June 15, while wearing his ankle monitor.

Connolly had the monitor on because he was out on parole for a 2016 liquor store robbery.

According to @9newsdenver investigators tracked Darren down after they noticed an ankle monitor was broadcasting his location during the bank robbery.

“There was one ankle monitor in the area of the credit union at the time of the robbery. Furthermore, the same ankle monitor arrived in the area as the suspect vehicle and left the area at the same time as the suspect vehicle,” an FBI agent wrote in the criminal complaint filed in Colorado’s U.S. District Court.

Wait. There’s more Via 9NEWS …

Images from the federal criminal case show men storming into the credit union armed with rifles while dressed in hoodies and masks.

Court records show Connelly was arrested a day after the robbery.

Connelly has at least two felony convictions on his record, according to a review of his criminal background.