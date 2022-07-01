Friday, July 1, 2022
You Big Dummy! Colorado Man Robbed A Bank While Wearing Ankle Monitor

By Fisher Jack
Darren Connolly - Colorado Dept of Corrections
*Darren Connolly is accused of robbing a Credit Union in Lakewood, Colorado on June 15, while wearing his ankle monitor.

Connolly had the monitor on because he was out on parole for a 2016 liquor store robbery.

According to @9newsdenver investigators tracked Darren down after they noticed an ankle monitor was broadcasting his location during the bank robbery.

“There was one ankle monitor in the area of the credit union at the time of the robbery. Furthermore, the same ankle monitor arrived in the area as the suspect vehicle and left the area at the same time as the suspect vehicle,” an FBI agent wrote in the criminal complaint filed in Colorado’s U.S. District Court.

Wait. There’s more  Via 9NEWS  …

Images from the federal criminal case show men storming into the credit union armed with rifles while dressed in hoodies and masks. 

Court records show Connelly was arrested a day after the robbery. 

Men robbing bank
Department of Justice

Connelly has at least two felony convictions on his record, according to a review of his criminal background. 

Court records show Connelly was initially facing 10 charges, including attempted first-degree murder stemming from a liquor store robbery in Jefferson County in 2016. In that case, Connelly was accused of shooting at a good Samaritan during the robbery. The Samaritan was not hurt. 

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections told 9NEWS Connelly was placed on parole in April of this year, two months before the bank robbery.

