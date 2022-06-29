The Pulse of Entertainment: Comedian/Actress Cocoa Brown’s ‘Famous Enough’ on Comedy Special | VIDEO

*“I thought what better way to showcase who I am,” said Cocoa Brown, comedian/actress who currently co-stars in Fox’s #1 drama “9-1-1” co-executive produced and also starring Angela Bassett, about by her stand-up comedy special “Cocoa Brown: Famous Enough” (Comedy Dynamic) released as a video/DVD and album. “Comedy Dynamic reached out to me about filming a special during the Tribeca Festival.”

Cocoa Brown gives her funny version of many topics such as dating, parenting and being quarantined during the pandemic. The “Cocoa Brown: Famous Enough” comedy special, directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (Comedy Dynamic/Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish), is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Dish and YouTube. The album was released on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora.

When asked about the pandemic Brown said, “I was doing a lot of Zoom shows, had my own interviews on Social Media called ‘Conversations with Cocoa Brown’ and still handling my businesses.”

Cocoa can also be seen on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” and Tyler Perry’s “Single Moms Club.” “I’m actually in Atlanta, Georgia tapping a BET Christmas special,” Brown said.

Cocoa Brown, as a stand-up comedian, has performed on BET’s “Comic View,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “One Mic Stand.”

Cocoa started in entertainment in 2003 and by 2004 she had a role on “Young and the Restless” and “ER.” By 2009 she was co-starring on “Lakeview Terrace” and “Breaking Bad”. She now has six projects in pre-production and is filming for the series “Brothers’ Grim.” www.CocoaBrown4life.com

