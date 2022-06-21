Tuesday, June 21, 2022
LeToya Luckett Chats with Ex-Boyfriend Slim Thug in New YouTube Series | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

LeToya Luckett web series
Slim Thug and LeToya Luckett / screenshot

*Actress and former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a YouTube series that she hopes will empower women. 

The singer kicked off her new virtual series titled “Leave It To LeToya” with a conversation with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Slim Thug. The two were engaged in the early 2000’s. As reported by Vibe, the episode finds the pair sitting on a couch to dish about how they met and why they called it quits. They also shared what they still like about each other. 

“I love his confidence. He has always been confident. He still is very self-confident…He’s a star. When he walks in I mean, first of all, he’s 6’6. That’s always cute, and then, you know what I’m sayin’, he’s handsome,” she said “It’s a light on him when he walk in any room. It’s attractive. You can’t miss him. And they don’t…ever. You really can’t miss him at all.”

“Something surprising was her personality. She’s silly like we’d have a great time…Her sense of humor is high and you’ll really laugh a lot dealing with Toya,” Slimm added. “I didn’t know that she was that funny…When I got to know her more, what I liked about her was the friendship. I felt like we was for real BFFs. It wasn’t a relationship where I was trying to duck her. We really enjoyed kicking it. That’s something so rare. I still have trouble finding friendships like that.”

READ MORE: LeToya Luckett Shares Her Story in ‘Leave It To LeToya’ | WATCH

Luckett was previously married for four years to entrepreneur Tommicus Walker. The mother-of-two told CNN that she wants her show to uplift women and single mothers. 

“I do want, especially single moms or just women, period, to know, ‘Hey boo, you can be an entrepreneur, you can be a mom, you can go through a divorce,” she said. “You can have all these real life things happen and still keep going,’” she said.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Luckett talked about her inspiration for the new series. “You know, I’ve had a taste of reality TV; and I didn’t mind it,” she shared. “It was a good thing, although it had its downfalls, but at the same time, part of my purpose is to heal people, to love on people, to be transparent, to be relatable; and I think this show gives me the platform to do that.”

She is hoping that her transparency and vulnerability will resonate with viewers who are navigating their own bounceback journey. 

“I’m LeToya. I’m a human being, and I make mistakes,” she told the publication. “I don’t get it right all the time. But I’m doing my best to maneuver through this life with good intentions, a grateful heart, integrity, and strength. This show is as real as it gets – unscripted, uncensored, and it is letting people in. It’s going to create conversations for people that are going through similar situations, and I just feel that a lot of people will be able to relate to the show and to some of the things that they see.”

You can watch the full episode of “Leave It To LeToya” above. And check out the trailer for her series below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

