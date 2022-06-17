Friday, June 17, 2022
2 White Racists Arrested After Violent Confrontation with Black Teen | Video

By Ny MaGee
two men arrested for violent encounter
BkbPole’s car

*Two seemingly racist white males out of Florida were arrested this week after a violent confrontation with a 16-year-old rapper by the name of BkbPole (born Jermaine Jones).

Jones posted video from his encounter with a group of angry white people who vandalized his car while he was visiting a friend in the suburban neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, Vlad TV reports. This is the same city where George Zimmerman murdered Trayvon Martin.

The video shows the group of rabid white folks surrounding the teenager’s car and yelling at him about how he doesn’t belong in their neighborhood. Jones’ car has a busted window as one of the aggressive males smashed it. The two men, Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, claim Jones had been racing his car on the streets. One person even announced that they had a gun. 

Watch the disturbing encounter via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: 6 Members of the Haitian Special Olympics Soccer Contingent Are Missing in Florida | VIDEO

 

“Get out of my face,” said Jones, who filmed the confrontation on his cell phone.

“I’m not in your face! Get out of my neighborhood f*ckwad!” Replied Hughes.

“Who got a gun?” asked Jones.

“The guy who’s got a permit to carry it!” said Hughes.

“You’re the one that would get a gun! Get out of this neighborhood!” said Hughes’ wife, Cindy (who has been tracked on Twitter).

Jones later took to Instagram to share an update — noting that the police were called to the scene and the two men were arrested.

“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the aspiring rap star said in his video update. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came, because I wasn’t about to get charged pressed on me for no reason.”

Corsi and Hughes were arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and charged with damage to property. Corsi was also hit with a weapon offense charge for allegedly throwing the rock, while Hughes also faces a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly hitting the teen’s car with a traffic cone, per Complex.

Ny MaGee
