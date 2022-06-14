‘For The Love Of Jason’ Cast Tease Season 2 Drama | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with the cast of “For the Love of Jason,” to dish about season 2 of the hit comedy series that is now streaming on ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks.

Per press release, last season’s finale exploded with bombshells, as Jason’s (Trell Woodberry) celebration for his new and exciting venture came to a halt, with the shocking news of Carmen’s (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane) pregnancy. After an unexpected booze fueled entanglement between Bryan (B.J. Britt, Being Mary Jane) and Lacy (Laila Odom, Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby DeBarge Story), Bryan wakes up to his fiancé, Alicia (Christol Lartey, Into The Woods, Unnatural Selection) knocking at his door. Erick (Kareem Grimes, All American, S.W.A.T.) seemed to be the only one to avoid the spray with his promotion to Principal, new home and baby fever for him and Lisa (Jessica Quintero, Telltale, Save Me from Love).

Season 2 finds the cast forced to face the consequences of their actions, or in some cases inactions.

In our exclusive interview with the cast below, series creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry, along with Kareem Grimes, Laila Odom and B.J. Britt, unpack season 2 and tease what fans can expect.

Check out our conversation via the clip below.

