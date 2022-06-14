Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

‘For The Love Of Jason’ Cast Tease Season 2 Drama | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

ALLBLK series

*We caught up with the cast of “For the Love of Jason,” to dish about season 2 of the hit comedy series that is now streaming on ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks. 

Per press release, last season’s finale exploded with bombshells, as Jason’s (Trell Woodberry) celebration for his new and exciting venture came to a halt, with the shocking news of Carmen’s (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane) pregnancy. After an unexpected booze fueled entanglement between Bryan (B.J. Britt, Being Mary Jane) and Lacy (Laila Odom, Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby DeBarge Story), Bryan wakes up to his fiancé, Alicia (Christol Lartey, Into The Woods, Unnatural Selection) knocking at his door. Erick (Kareem Grimes, All American, S.W.A.T.) seemed to be the only one to avoid the spray with his promotion to Principal, new home and baby fever for him and Lisa (Jessica Quintero, Telltale, Save Me from Love). 

Season 2 finds the cast forced to face the consequences of their actions, or in some cases inactions.

In our exclusive interview with the cast below, series creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry, along with Kareem Grimes, Laila Odom and B.J. Britt, unpack season 2 and tease what fans can expect.

Check out our conversation via the clip below. 

READ MORE: Writer, Producer Breanna Hogan Channels Her ‘Side-Piece’ Experience Into New Series ‘A La Carte’ | EUR Exclusive

Previous articleBrittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended Through At Least July 2 | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO