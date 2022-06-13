Glitch at California Gas Station Charged People 69 Cents a Gallon! | VIDEO

*A glitch at a California gas station had locals lining up for miles to buy gas that cost only 69 cents a gallon for about three hours.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime; could you imagine that?” Darryl Surita told CBS 13.

The glitch at a Shell gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova caused prices to drop to under a dollar per gallon on Thursday.

“I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon,” said Surita, who posted about the error on his Instagram page. “So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low.”

READ MORE: Drivers Left Stranded Amid Surging Gas Prices

“It was crazy, It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said his family member Eddie Surita said.

“I started looking around and everybody had a smile like everybody had a big smile and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Per the report, “the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. $6.99 a gallon for premium became 69 cents a gallon,” the outlet writes.

It took management at the station three hours to fix the glitch. The mistake comes amid soaring gas prices in the nation, with the current average gas price in the U.S. topping $5 bucks a gallon.

According to the report, the last time gas prices were 69 cents a gallon was in 1978.

Scroll up to watch the video report above.