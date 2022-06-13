Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Glitch at California Gas Station Charged People 69 Cents a Gallon! | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

High Gas Prices
High Gas Prices

*A glitch at a California gas station had locals lining up for miles to buy gas that cost only 69 cents a gallon for about three hours. 

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime; could you imagine that?” Darryl Surita told CBS 13

The glitch at a Shell gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova caused prices to drop to under a dollar per gallon on Thursday. 

“I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon,” said Surita, who posted about the error on his Instagram page. “So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low.”

READ MORE: Drivers Left Stranded Amid Surging Gas Prices

“It was crazy, It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said his family member Eddie Surita said.

“I started looking around and everybody had a smile like everybody had a big smile and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Per the report, “the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. $6.99 a gallon for premium became 69 cents a gallon,” the outlet writes. 

It took management at the station three hours to fix the glitch. The mistake comes amid soaring gas prices in the nation, with the current average gas price in the U.S. topping $5 bucks a gallon.

According to the report, the last time gas prices were 69 cents a gallon was in 1978.

Scroll up to watch the video report above.

Previous articleRev. Al Sharpton Announces He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
Next articleMo’Nique’s Sister Says She’s ‘Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People’ Following Dispute with D.L. Hughley
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO