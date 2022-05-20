Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

EURVideoNews: Mom & Adult Daughter Tag-team Students with Beatdowns

By Fisher Jack
0

Mamie Smith & Whitley Smith
Mamie Smith & Whitley Smith – mugshots

*This is NOT what parenting is supposed to be about. Nope, not the route taken by a mother and her adult daughter. Here’s the story. In South Carolina, authorities are investigating a case involving two female family members and an assault at a middle school.

Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were identified by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as entering Ebenezer Middle School on Wednesday and confronting a student in a hallway.

The mother and daughter are accused pushing the student against a wall and hitting the juvenile in the head and face. Two other students were also pushed and hit in the incident, as reported by WIS-TV.

One of the students was taken for medical treatment by their parents, with the other two released to their families.

WATCH the video below for the full report.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rent is STILL Too Damn High – It Just Set Another Record! | VIDEO

Previous articleThe Crime Fighting Chipmunks Are Back in ‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ | WATCH
Next articleKanye West Takes His Kids to School in a Fire Truck | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO