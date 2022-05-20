EURVideoNews: Mom & Adult Daughter Tag-team Students with Beatdowns

*This is NOT what parenting is supposed to be about. Nope, not the route taken by a mother and her adult daughter. Here’s the story. In South Carolina, authorities are investigating a case involving two female family members and an assault at a middle school.

Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were identified by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as entering Ebenezer Middle School on Wednesday and confronting a student in a hallway.

The mother and daughter are accused pushing the student against a wall and hitting the juvenile in the head and face. Two other students were also pushed and hit in the incident, as reported by WIS-TV.

One of the students was taken for medical treatment by their parents, with the other two released to their families.

WATCH the video below for the full report.

