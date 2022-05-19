Now You Know: Tristan Thompson Got Fan Ejected from Game After Calling Khloe K. A ‘Whore’ | WATCH

*Y’all know Tristan Thompson actually plays basketball right? Well, Thompson is finally opening up about ejecting a fan from an NBA game earlier this season.

According to TMZ, Tristian had the man removed from the arena after the guy allegedly called Khloe Kardashian a “Whore.”

The incident went down back in November during a Sacramento Kings road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, Tristan never explained what happened … until now.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Exclusive Clip: ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’ – ‘I Feel Lost’ | WATCH

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” in a conversation with Khloe at the gym, Tristan revealed what the heckler told him.

“She talks to different basketball players, and you’re just the next one,” Tristan said the fan yelled. “I said, ‘Listen here, man,'” Tristan explained. “‘Enjoy the game with your girl because she’s coming here to see me.'”He added in the convo with Khloe, “He called you a whore. Said you date basketball players.”

Tristan said it was important to him to have the guy booted for the comments, saying to Khloe that people are “not going to keep talking about my family like that.” Khloe said she appreciated the defense , calling it “really cute.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Biggie’s Born day Has NYC Planning Multiple Tributes For His 50th Birthday⁠