Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Degree From Old Dominion University

By Ny MaGee
Angela Bassett (purple top - Photo - D'Andre Michael)
Angela Bassett (Photo – D’Andre Michael)

*Angela Bassett received an honorary degree from Old Dominion University this past weekend. 

The actress shared the exciting news on social media on Saturday (May 7), posting a photo of herself wearing her graduation gown and holding a frame of her Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) degree.

“Hey Everybody you good?” she captioned the pic. “I’m so happy and humbled to receive an honorary doctorate from @olddominionu today! Education is truly the KEY!”

READ MORE: Angela Bassett Says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is Going to Top the Original | WATCH

 

Bassett, 63, was a keynote speaker for Old Dominion’s 2022 commencement ceremony, and she urged graduates to move forward with inspiration from the university’s mascot, a lion that wears a crown. 

“Throughout your time at ODU, many of you have proudly looked at the monarch—a royal crown on a lion’s head—as a salute to your school’s rich history, strength, pride, fearlessness, royalty,” the Academy Award nominee said. 

She continued, “And thanks to a little film called Black Panther, I think I know a little bit about royalty… well, fictional royalty at least.”

Bassett is a six-time Emmy Award nominee, and she has won multiple NAACP Image Awards. She has also been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and nine BET Awards. She is an alumna of Yale University, and known for her work in film such as “Black Panther,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Malcolm X,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Watch her full speech to ODU graduates via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

