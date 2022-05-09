Monday, May 9, 2022
Karine Jean-Pierre’s Relationship with CNN Reporter Sparks Concern About Conflict-Of-Interest

By Ny MaGee
*Several social media users have pointed out that there seems to be a pattern among the Black people selected to join President Biden’s administration. 

These so-called Black liberal trailblazers check off all the boxes that seemingly make white liberals and progressives comfortable: They’re immigrants, members of the LGBT community, and swirlers (committed to interracial relationships). 

Biden’s new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no exception. She’s a queer Haitian woman in a long-term relationship with star CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux, with whom she shares a 7-year-old daughter.

Malveaux is CNN’s national correspondent in Washington, DC, with their 7-year-old daughter, and apparently, her relationship with Jean-Pierre has sparked talk about there being a conflict of interest. 

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Soon after Jean-Pierre’s new gig was announced, Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of the right-wing news outlet Breitbart, tweeted, “This is one of many examples of the corporate media LITERALLY in bed with the government it covers.”

Marlow noted that he had already raised concerns about Jean-Pierre’s relationship with Malveaux in his book, “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.”

“CNN will continue to be, in effect, the Biden administration’s communications shop,” his news site, Breitbart, claimed.

A researcher also asked on Twitter, “What is the name of the Universe where this is not a Conflict of Interest?

Per the report, Juwan Holmes, the associate editor of LGBTQ Nation, tweeted: “I’m sure there won’t be Cuomo-level conflict of interest violations, but expect it to have it bought up in the future.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre explained her coming out journey in a tweet for Pride Month last year and the challenges of gaining her family’s acceptance.

“I came out to my Mom when I was 16 years old. The revolted look on her face sent me running back into the proverbial closet and slamming the door shut,” she wrote.

“After that, my sexuality became a family secret and it would stay that way for years,” she said, adding that she “dated” but “hid those relationships from my family” until they “evolved to embrace” her.

