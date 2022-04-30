Saturday, April 30, 2022
HomeNews
Comedy

President Biden and Trevor Noah Bring the Funny At White House Correspondents Dinner | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Saturday night was a big deal in Washington because celebrities, journalists, members of Congress and top Biden administration officials, including the president and First Lady Jill Biden, showed up to a full house for the return of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner/WHCD.

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was headlined by Daily Show host Trevor Noah. It was the first WHCD since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the annual event in 2020.

President Biden, the guest of honor and primary roastee, took the stage to start the comedy routines. It marked the return of a sitting president to the event for the first time since 2016.

“This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years,” Biden told the crowd, before taking a swipe at his predecessor, Donald Trump. “It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Music Unites Congress as Legendary Producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Push for Laws to Protect Artists | PICs

Biden, 79, also teased the members of the press in the audience.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating that I have,” he said.

Before turning the mic over to Noah, Biden told the comedian that he liked the label he gave him after he won the presidency.

“He called me ‘America’s new dad,'” Biden said. “Let me tell you something pal, I’m flattered anyone would call me a new anything. You’re my guy.”

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished super-spreader event,” Noah, 38, said, joking about the gathering of nearly 3,000 in the ballroom, all of whom were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID test taken on Saturday.

Noah jokingly wondered why people give President Biden a hard time when, since he’s taken office, “Things are really looking up.”

“Gas is up,” Noah said. “Rent is up. Food is up. Everything.”

Watch Trevor Noah’s full performance below

Previous articlePapoose Takes Over His Late Friend DJ Kay Slay’s Drama Hour
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO