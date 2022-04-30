President Biden and Trevor Noah Bring the Funny At White House Correspondents Dinner | WATCH

*Saturday night was a big deal in Washington because celebrities, journalists, members of Congress and top Biden administration officials, including the president and First Lady Jill Biden, showed up to a full house for the return of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner/WHCD.

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was headlined by Daily Show host Trevor Noah. It was the first WHCD since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the annual event in 2020.

President Biden, the guest of honor and primary roastee, took the stage to start the comedy routines. It marked the return of a sitting president to the event for the first time since 2016.

“This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years,” Biden told the crowd, before taking a swipe at his predecessor, Donald Trump. “It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Music Unites Congress as Legendary Producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Push for Laws to Protect Artists | PICs

Biden, 79, also teased the members of the press in the audience.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating that I have,” he said.

Before turning the mic over to Noah, Biden told the comedian that he liked the label he gave him after he won the presidency.

“He called me ‘America’s new dad,'” Biden said. “Let me tell you something pal, I’m flattered anyone would call me a new anything. You’re my guy.”

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished super-spreader event,” Noah, 38, said, joking about the gathering of nearly 3,000 in the ballroom, all of whom were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID test taken on Saturday.

Noah jokingly wondered why people give President Biden a hard time when, since he’s taken office, “Things are really looking up.”

“Gas is up,” Noah said. “Rent is up. Food is up. Everything.”

Watch Trevor Noah’s full performance below