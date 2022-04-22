Fat Joe to Release Memoir ‘The Book of Jose’ About Rise to Fame

*Rapper Fat Joe is set to share with fans his rags to riches story via a new memoir that will chronicle his rise to fame.

The New York native, real name Joseph Cartagena, shared details about his book Tuesday on Instagram: “I’m proud to present my memoir — ‘The Book of Jose.’ This is my life unfiltered, the story of a kid growing up in the South Bronx’s unforgiving streets and how I became a multi-platinum-selling artist.”

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the book “is the story of Joseph Cartagena, a kid who came of age in the South Bronx during its darkest years of drugs, violence, and abandonment, and how he navigated that traumatizing landscape until he found — through art, friendship, luck, and will — a rocky path to a different life,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a press release.

“‘The Book of Jose’ is more than just a book about my career. It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey,” Fat Joe, 51, added in a statement.

The memoir drops in November but is available now for pre-order.

In related news, A&E Network has announced the documentary series “Origins of Hip Hop” will explore the rags-to-riches journey of some of the genre’s most celebrated stars, including Fat Joe.

Per press release, the series, produced by Mass Appeal (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Rapture”), will unpack the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal and artistic journey.

The premiere episode of “Origins of Hip Hop” focuses on the journey and struggles of one of the genre’s first Latino superstars, Fat Joe, as he reflects on the immense highs and lows of his career and life so far.

Narrated by renowned rapper Nas, “Origins of Hip Hop” premieres May 30th at 10PM ET/PT, before moving to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 6th at 10PM ET/PT. The series will be available on demand and for streaming via the A&E App and aetv.com beginning May 30.