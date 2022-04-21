A&E Announces ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ Series with Nas Tapped as Host

*A&E Network has announced the documentary series “Origins of Hip Hop” will explore the rags-to-riches journey of some of the genre’s most celebrated stars.

Per press release, the series, produced by Mass Appeal (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Rapture”), will unpack the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal and artistic journey.

“’Origins of Hip Hop’ expands our boundary-pushing nonfiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

READ MORE: Stevie J Dropped By Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle with Faith Evans

In each one-hour episode, “Origins of Hip Hop” delves into the inspiring origin story of one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars as collaborators, friends, family, and the artists themselves take viewers to where their stories began and trace their path to success. In intimate interviews, each artist will reflect on the moments that shaped them, the obstacles they have overcome, and the lessons learned along the way.

The premiere episode of “Origins of Hip Hop” focuses on the journey and struggles of one of the genre’s first Latino superstars, Fat Joe, as he reflects on the immense highs and lows of his career and life so far.

Narrated by renowned rapper Nas, “Origins of Hip Hop” premieres May 30th at 10PM ET/PT, before moving to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 6th at 10PM ET/PT. The series will be available on demand and for streaming via the A&E App and aetv.com beginning May 30.

A&E will reportedly launch a hip-hop-themed podcast in May.