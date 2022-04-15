Friday, April 15, 2022
Hulu Sets Sammy Davis Jr. Bio from Lee Daniels Starring Elijah Kelly

By Fisher Jack
Sammy Davis Jr - Elijah Kelly (Getty)
Sammy Davis Jr – Elijah Kelly (Getty)

*Hulu has ordered an eight-episode limited series exploring the life of #SammyDavisJr. The series, set to star Elijah Kelley, is told through the lens of Sammy’s racial identity and relationship with the Black community.

#LeeDaniels will serve as co-writer and executive producer on the series and will even direct the first two episodes. Lee has worked to develop this project for years, with reports going back to 2013 that he was developing it as a movie for HBO.

In addition to starring in the series, Elijah will produce and collaborate on some of the show’s original music. This will be the third time Lee and Elijah have worked together. The pair previously teamed on Lee Daniel’s “The Butler” and Fox’s “Star.”

