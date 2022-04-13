Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Zillow Report Reveals Black and Latino Renters Pay Higher Housing Fees

By Ny MaGee
0

African American Home Owners - just Sold - New Home
iStock/Getty

*According to Zillow’s latest Consumer Housing Trends Report, Black and Latino renters typically pay more in security deposits and applications fees than white applicants.

The typical white renter pays $35 in application fees, while Black, Latinx, and Asian renters all reported paying a minimum of $50 on application fees. 

Here’s more from the report:

Black and Latinx renters typically reported submitting one more application than white and Asian renters: The typical white or Asian renter submitted 2 applications, while Black and Latinx renters typically reported submitting 3. Black and Latinx renters were also almost twice as likely to report submitting 5 applications or more (38% of Black and Latinx renters report submitting 5 or more, compared to 21% of white renters). 

READ MORE: 25 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Too Damn High for a 2-bedroom Apartment

Additionally, security deposits are also tied to race.

Per the report: “Renters of color, renters in urban & suburban areas, and renters in geographic regions with more competitive rental markets tend to put down larger deposits.” 

“Rents grew more last year than any year on record, forcing many renters to look for a more affordable option. According to Essence, about 2 in 5 renters who moved in the past year said a rent hike influenced their decision to move,” Manny Garcia, a population scientist at Zillow, said in the report. 

“Renters typically do not have much of a financial cushion, and the cost of finding a new place to live can be an expensive burden. Regrettably, renters of color are especially likely to experience rising rents, and when they shop for a new rental, generally report higher upfront costs, restricting the mobility that is often held up as a benefit of renting,” Garcia continued. 

Read the full report here.

Previous articleHow Social Media Platforms Are Tackling Racial Inequity Online
Next articleSuspect in Brooklyn Subway Train Shooting Has Been Arrested | WATCH Live Updates
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO