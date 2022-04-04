Monday, April 4, 2022
Video Shows Alleged Killer Counting Cash Received for Murder of TSA Agent

By Ny MaGee
Javon Carter
Javon Carter flashes the PPP Loan Money hairstylist Jasmin Martinez paid him to kill Le’Shonte Jones

*An alleged hitman was captured on video counting stacks of cash he received for the killing of a Transportation Security Administration agent 

“Another day in the office,” Javon Carter says in the brief video footage as he flips through the $100 and $20 bills, per NBC Miami

Here’s more from the outlet:

The video was released by Miami-Dade prosecutors Wednesday and is part of the case against Carter and two others arrested in what authorities said was a murder-for-hire plot financed through a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. The victim, 24-year-old Le’Shonte Jones, was shot and killed in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, outside the Coral Bay Cove apartments. Her 3-year-old daughter was also struck and injured by the gunfire.

OTHER NEWS: Calif. Assembly Approves Constitutional Amendment Abolishing ‘Involuntary Servitude’

Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 35, and Jasmine Martinez, 33, all face first-degree murder charges in her killing.

Martinez is accused of hiring Carter to kill Jones, paying him with PPP loan money. The trio was busted through jailhouse phones calls in which they used coded language about the murder for hire. 

“Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide,” the arrest warrant said.

Jasmin Martinez's killers
Javon Carter, Jasmine Martinez, Romiel Robinson / Miami-Dade corrections

Police said Martinez was previously arrested for beating up Jones in 2018. She was later robbed by Martinez’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Nelson, for testifying against Martinez in February 2020. Nelson remains jailed on an armed robbery charge.

Carter reprotedly shot Jones in front of her daughter on May 3. 

Carter, Robinson, and Martinez remain in the Miami-Dade County jail without bond. Watch the video report about the case below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions.

