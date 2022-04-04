Video Shows Alleged Killer Counting Cash Received for Murder of TSA Agent

*An alleged hitman was captured on video counting stacks of cash he received for the killing of a Transportation Security Administration agent

“Another day in the office,” Javon Carter says in the brief video footage as he flips through the $100 and $20 bills, per NBC Miami.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The video was released by Miami-Dade prosecutors Wednesday and is part of the case against Carter and two others arrested in what authorities said was a murder-for-hire plot financed through a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. The victim, 24-year-old Le’Shonte Jones, was shot and killed in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, outside the Coral Bay Cove apartments. Her 3-year-old daughter was also struck and injured by the gunfire.

Watch Hitman Javon Carter Floss on IG and Flash The PPP Loan Money Hairstylist Jasmin Martinez Paid Him to Murder Her Opps Le’Shonte Jones; How The Cops Were Able to Use The Video to Connect Him to Crime; Name That State (Money Phone-IG-Vids) https://t.co/v5SirXOJ9x pic.twitter.com/9n15Euts6x — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 31, 2022

Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 35, and Jasmine Martinez, 33, all face first-degree murder charges in her killing.

Martinez is accused of hiring Carter to kill Jones, paying him with PPP loan money. The trio was busted through jailhouse phones calls in which they used coded language about the murder for hire.

“Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide,” the arrest warrant said.

Police said Martinez was previously arrested for beating up Jones in 2018. She was later robbed by Martinez’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Nelson, for testifying against Martinez in February 2020. Nelson remains jailed on an armed robbery charge.

Carter reprotedly shot Jones in front of her daughter on May 3.

Carter, Robinson, and Martinez remain in the Miami-Dade County jail without bond. Watch the video report about the case below.