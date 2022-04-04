Cracker Barrel Employees Have ‘Code Word’ For Black People

*A TikToker who used to work as a hostess at Cracker Barrel has revealed the code name staffers use for Black patrons.

“Me, a hostess at Cracker Barrel, wondering how every employee knew a table was full of Canadians even though they didn’t have a telling accent,” the TikToker, @cinnamnhoney, said via text overlay, as reported by Daily Dot. “‘Canadian’ is a code word for Black people.”

“A waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat ‘canadians’ in her section & i was so confused bc i thought canadians were stereotyped as nice,” she added.

The TikToker’s video has been viewed over 235,000 times since it was posted on March 6, per the report. Watch the clip below.

“Servers will also use the code ‘the Mondays.’ The service industry is incredibly racist- I’ve been in 5 diff restaurants and saw the same thing at all,” one user commented to the clip, according to the report. “I had an old co-worker come and ask me if I saw the gang outside, it was a black family… ‘any group of 3 or more of them is a gang!’ he told me,” another wrote.

One commenter recalled being clueless about the term when using it on a Black family.

“I had no clue and cheerfully went up to a family and said ‘ I didn’t know you guys were Canadian’ the small frown the older woman gave me broke me,” the TikToker wrote.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson has condemned the coded racism used by some staffers at the restaurants.

“We only recently learned about this video and have not had a chance to identify or speak with the relevant individuals. Obviously, racism has no place at Cracker Barrel and any actions like the ones described in the video would be against our policies, beliefs and who we are as a company,” the spokesperson said to Newsweek.