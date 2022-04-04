Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Cracker Barrel Employees Have ‘Code Word’ For Black People

By Ny MaGee
0

Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Old Country Store entrance. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

*A TikToker who used to work as a hostess at Cracker Barrel has revealed the code name staffers use for Black patrons. 

“Me, a hostess at Cracker Barrel, wondering how every employee knew a table was full of Canadians even though they didn’t have a telling accent,” the TikToker, @cinnamnhoney, said via text overlay, as reported by Daily Dot. “‘Canadian’ is a code word for Black people.”

“A waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat ‘canadians’ in her section & i was so confused bc i thought canadians were stereotyped as nice,” she added.

The TikToker’s video has been viewed over 235,000 times since it was posted on March 6, per the report. Watch the clip below. 

OTHER NEWS: Lil Nas X Delivers Message to His Haters at the 2022 Grammy Awards | VIDEO

@cinnamnhoneya waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat “canadians” in her section & i was so confused bc i thought canadians were stereotyped as nice♬ original sound – kooze

“Servers will also use the code ‘the Mondays.’ The service industry is incredibly racist- I’ve been in 5 diff restaurants and saw the same thing at all,” one user commented to the clip, according to the report. “I had an old co-worker come and ask me if I saw the gang outside, it was a black family… ‘any group of 3 or more of them is a gang!’ he told me,” another wrote.

One commenter recalled being clueless about the term when using it on a Black family. 

“I had no clue and cheerfully went up to a family and said ‘ I didn’t know you guys were Canadian’ the small frown the older woman gave me broke me,” the TikToker wrote.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson has condemned the coded racism used by some staffers at the restaurants. 

“We only recently learned about this video and have not had a chance to identify or speak with the relevant individuals. Obviously, racism has no place at Cracker Barrel and any actions like the ones described in the video would be against our policies, beliefs and who we are as a company,” the spokesperson said to Newsweek.

Previous articleColin Kaepernick to NFL Teams: ‘I Can Help You Win’ [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO